GoldMining Reports Additional Infill Core Sampling at São Jorge Including Mineralized Saprolite At Surface

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - GoldMining Inc. (the "Company" or "GoldMining") (TSX: GOLD) (NYSE American: GLDG) is pleased to announce additional infill assay results from an infill core sampling program at the São Jorge property. The initial phase of the program targets existing unsampled core intervals from previous drill programs at the 100% owned São Jorge property, located alongside regional highway BR-163 in the Tapajos region, Pará State, Brazil (see Figures 1-3 and Tables 1-3).

Highlights:

Assay results are reported from 11 historic holes to supplement results reported on October 4 (see Figure 1 for hole locations);

Previously unsampled intervals of mineralized saprolite have been identified in at least two holes occurring from surface (see Figure 2 and 3):

SJD-003-05 includes a previously unsampled interval (see Figure 4):

SJD-014-05 includes previously unsampled intervals (see Figure 5):

Alastair Still, CEO of GoldMining, commented: "This new information further demonstrates the potential of the São Jorge deposit which is located on an extensive 45,997 hectare land package easily accessible by state highway. These latest assay results from our infill sampling program confirm the presence of mineralized intervals of saprolite that were not only previously unsampled but importantly are located at surface and outside of any known mineralization or resource models. We are encouraged by the new information and will be reviewing opportunities to generate additional targets and expand the already exceptional potential of this large property."

GoldMining initiated a preliminary economic assessment ("PEA") at São Jorge on completion of its recently announced updated Mineral Resource estimate for the project (see June 1, 2021 news release). Part of the initial PEA work has identified opportunities to better define existing mineralization, as evident from this infill drill core sampling program. The assay results released today has improved our understanding of the current models and enhances our identification of new mineralized intervals to be tested. Table 1 lists all significant assay intervals from the first phase of infill sampling; Table 2 lists collar locations from holes with infill sampling; and Table 3 lists all intervals sampled in the infill sampling program. The results of the initial infill sampling program justify a follow-up phase of additional sampling.

Table 1 – Selected significant gold assay results from infill sampling of previously unsampled core. Mineralized intervals above 0.1 g/t Au are reported.

Hole Number Interval From (m) Interval To

(m) Core Length

(m) Gold Grade

(g/t) SJD-003-05 244.0 250.4 6.4 0.25 including 245.0 246.0 1.0 1.27 SJD-014-05 207.0 210.0 3.0 0.25

229.0 231.0 2.0 0.23 SJD-029-05 0.0 12.0 12.0 0.62

21.0 22.0 1.0 0.13

25.0 26.0 1.0 0.10

39.0 40.0 1.0 0.17

77.0 78.0 1.0 0.21 SJD-035-05 159.0 160.0 1.0 0.42 SJD-058-06* 140.0 145.0 5.0 0.49

157.0 246.0 89.0 1.23 including 157.0 171.0 14.0 3.62 including 167.0 171.0 4.0 9.51 SJD-067-06 0.0 7.6 7.6 1.06 including 0.0 1.8 1.8 3.65 SJD-094-11* 50.0 52.0 2.0 0.24

58.0 60.0 2.0 0.68

63.0 69.0 6.0 0.11

* Results previously reported October 4, 2021.

Table 2 – Summary of gold assay results from previously unsampled core that comprise the first phase of the infill sampling program. Significant results are reported when there is an interval containing a sample grading above 0.10 g/t gold. Intervals showing NSV (no significant value) are reported when the interval does not contain a result exceeding 0.10 g/t gold.

Hole Number Interval From (m) Interval To

(m) Core Length

(m) Gold Grade

(g/t) SJD-003-05 39.4 55.6 16.2 NSV

209.5 227.8 18.3 NSV

239.0 250.4 11.4 0.14 including 244.0 250.4 6.4 0.25 including 245.0 246.0 1.0 1.27 SJD-014-05 201.0 215.0 14.0 0.06 including 207.0 210.0 3.0 0.25

224.0 244.4 20.4 0.03 including 228.0 231.0 3.0 0.17

246.4 253.2 6.7 NSV

257.3 270.1 12.8 NSV SJD-029-05 0.0 55.0 55.0 0.15 including 0.0 4.0 4.0 1.06 including 0.0 12.0 12.0 0.62 including 21.0 22.0 1.0 0.13 including 25.0 26.0 1.0 0.10 including 39.0 40.0 1.0 0.17

60.0 83.3 23.3 0.01 including 77.0 78.0 1.0 0.21 SJD-035-05 146.9 168.6 21.7 0.03 including 159.0 160.0 1.0 0.42 SJD-036-05 268.0 275.0 7.0 NSV

277.0 290.0 13.0 NSV

294.0 301.4 7.4 NSV SJD-053-06 0.0 11.9 11.9 NSV

21.3 37.0 15.6 NSV

46.1 174.9 128.8 NSV

190.7 223.2 32.5 NSV SJD-054-06 0.0 18.8 18.8 NSV

29.6 62.0 32.4 NSV

70.0 80.9 11.0 NSV

84.9 95.0 10.1 NSV

109.9 119.9 10.0 NSV

245.3 251.8 6.5 NSV SJD-058-06* 140.0 145.0 5.0 0.49

157.0 246.0 89.0 1.23 including 157.0 171.0 14.0 3.62 including 167.0 171.0 4.0 9.51 including 179.0 186.0 7.0 1.41 including 194.0 199.0 5.0 1.29 including 203.0 246.0 43.0 0.93 including 203.0 213.0 10.0 1.34 including 221.0 246.0 25.0 1.04 SJD-067-06 0.0 43.2 43.2 0.20 including 0.0 1.8 1.8 3.92 including 0.0 7.6 7.6 1.10

51.0 75.4 24.3 NSV

81.0 93.5 12.5 NSV SJD-070-06 15.6 28.5 12.9 NSV

42.4 53.3 10.9 NSV

62.1 71.8 9.7 NSV

74.3 82.0 7.8 NSV

87.4 93.6 6.3 NSV

124.2 132.7 8.5 NSV

152.0 161.2 9.2 NSV

168.4 176.1 7.6 NSV

177.5 190.2 12.7 NSV

194.4 225.2 30.8 NSV SJD-071-06 170.3 173.3 3.0 NSV SJD-093-11 70.0 152.0 82.0 NSV SJD-094-11* 50.0 70.0 20.0 0.13 including 50.0 52.0 2.0 0.24 including 58.0 70.0 12.0 0.18 including 59.0 60.0 1.0 1.21

* Results previously reported October 4, 2021.

Table 3 – Collar coordinates from all holes that comprise the initial infill sampling program.

Hole

Number Easting Northing Elevation Depth Azimuth Dip SJD-003-05 657542.43 9282801.02 209.69 250.40 235 -50 SJD-014-05 657256.10 9282728.33 225.54 270.10 360 -55 SJD-029-05 657452.73 9282861.83 213.11 304.20 180 -55 SJD-035-05 657217.31 9282988.62 213.88 325.30 180 -55 SJD-036-05 656502.66 9282766.56 211.31 301.40 30 -60 SJD-053-06 656774.97 9282829.22 220.69 278.60 360 -55 SJD-054-06 656856.76 9282831.55 218.73 251.84 360 -55 SJD-058-06* 657421.61 9282882.74 214.99 259.10 180 -55 SJD-067-06 657503.38 9282879.11 212.33 331.10 180 -55 SJD-070-06 656611.71 9282944.56 205.80 272.60 30 -55 SJD-071-06 657762.00 9282538.46 206.92 271.10 30 -55 SJD-093-11 657551.82 9282873.61 209.35 332.15 180 -55 SJD-094-11* 657658.00 9282700.61 205.9 330.40 180 -55

* Results previously reported October 4, 2021.

All results are expressed as core length. There is insufficient work to estimate true thickness at this time.

Qualified Person

Paulo Pereira, P. Geo., President of GoldMining Inc. has supervised the preparation of, and approved, the scientific and technical information contained herein. Mr. Pereira supervised the sampling program and has verified the exploration information contained herein. Mr. Pereira is a Qualified Persons as defined in National Instrument 43-101.

Data Verification

For this program of drill core sampling, samples were taken from the NQ/HQ core by sawing the drill core in half, with one-half sent to SGS GEOSOL Labóratorios Ltda. ("SGS GEOSOL") and the other half retained for future reference. SGS GEOSOL is a certified commercial laboratory located in Vespasiano, Minas Gerais, Brazil. GoldMining has implemented a stringent quality assurance and quality-control (QA/QC) program for the sampling and analysis of drill core which includes insertion of duplicates, mineralized standards and blank samples for each batch of 100 samples. The gold analyses were completed by fire-assays with an atomic absorption finish on 50 grams of material. Repeats were carried out by fire-assay.

About GoldMining Inc.

GoldMining Inc. is a public mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of gold assets in the Americas. Through its disciplined acquisition strategy, GoldMining now controls a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, U.S.A., Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The Company also owns 20 million shares of Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSE American: GROY).

Forward-looking Statements

This document contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect the current views and/or expectations of GoldMining with respect to its expectations and ongoing and proposed work at the São Jorge property, future exploration and work programs and the expected PEA for the property. Forward-looking statements are based on the then-current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about the business and the markets in which GoldMining operates. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including: delays to plans caused by restrictions and other future impacts of COVID-19 or any other inability of the Company to meet expected timelines for planned project activities, including the timing of proposed PEA and work programs; the inherent risks involved in the exploration and development of mineral properties, fluctuating metal prices, proposed studies may not confirm GoldMining's expectations for its projects, unanticipated costs and expenses, risks related to government and environmental regulation, social, permitting and licensing matters, and uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future. These risks, as well as others, including those set forth in GoldMiningꞌs Annual Information Form for the year ended November 30, 2020, and other filings with Canadian securities regulators and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, could cause actual results and events to vary significantly. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information, or the material factors or assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information, will prove to be accurate. The Company does not undertake any obligations to release publicly any revisions for updating any voluntary forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities law.

