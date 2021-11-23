Supply Chain Is Impacting but Not Derailing RAN Momentum According to Dell'Oro Group

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov.23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT industries, the ongoing supply chain shortage impacted the radio access network (RAN) market in the third quarter, with multiple suppliers and operators now raising flags. Still, this was not enough to derail the positive momentum that has characterized the RAN market over the past couple of years. Preliminary estimates suggest that the overall 2G-5G RAN infrastructure equipment market recorded a seventh consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth in the third quarter.

"The RAN market remains on track for a fourth consecutive year of robust growth, underpinned by healthy demand for connectivity," said Stefan Pongratz, analyst with the Dell'Oro Group. "At the same time, more challenging comparisons combined with increased risks surrounding the supply chain will weigh on the market in 2022," continued Pongratz.

Additional highlights from the 3Q 2021 RAN report:

Global RAN rankings remained unchanged with Huawei, Ericsson, Nokia, ZTE, and Samsung leading the market.

RAN revenue shares are changing as on-going efforts by the US government to curb the rise of Huawei and improve supplier diversification are starting to show in the numbers, especially with new footprints outside of China .

Preliminary estimates suggest Ericsson, Nokia, and Samsung were the top three 5G RAN suppliers outside of China in the quarter.

Following two consecutive years of double-digit growth, total RAN revenues are projected to advance 3 percent in 2022.

