PenFed Credit Union Expands Financial Center at San Patricio Office Center in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico Expanded Financial Center Reflects PenFed's Commitment to Meeting Needs of Members Across Puerto Rico

TYSONS, Va., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PenFed Credit Union, the nation's second-largest federal credit union, today announced the expansion of its financial center located in the San Patricio Office Center, Calle Tabonuco 7, Guaynabo, Puerto Rico. The expansion of the location will provide more space and represents PenFed's commitment to meeting the needs of members across Puerto Rico, while continuing to support Puerto Rico's economy by providing financial services and adding employment opportunities.

The PenFed team celebrates the grand opening of the newly-expanded financial center in the San Patricio Office Center in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico.

"PenFed is proud to expand and improve our service to the Guaynabo community and all of Puerto Rico," said President/CEO of PenFed Credit Union and CEO of the PenFed Foundation James Schenck. "The best way to serve Puerto Rico is by creating jobs and helping people realize their financial goals. PenFed continues to expand our investment in the people of Puerto Rico."

To support the expanded financial center, PenFed will grow staff to over 30 jobs in the Guaynabo community, providing tens of thousands of residents in northern Puerto Rico access to some of the best checking, savings, certificate and loan rates in all of the United States. The expanded 11,000-square-foot financial center is a $2 million investment in the Guaynabo community. PenFed also plans to open a Bilingual Service Center in Guaynabo in 2022 with career opportunities for an additional 24 teammates.

The Guaynabo financial center offers a full range of member services including loan products, checking and savings accounts, credit cards and live teller services Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. AST and Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. AST.

PenFed currently serves over 250,000 members in Puerto Rico with financial centers in San Juan, Hatillo, Ponce and on the United States Army Garrison Fort Buchanan. PenFed has had a presence on the island for 15 years.

As part of a further commitment to the people of Puerto Rico, PenFed and EVERFI, a leading education company, have partnered over the past three years to bring an innovative and scalable financial education technology platform at no cost to over 1,800 public and private K-12 school students in 22 unique schools across Puerto Rico. Students are provided access to a proven curriculum teaching them how to make smart financial decisions and achieve success in life. This innovative program is called "Tu Dinero, Tu Sueño" ("Your Money, Your Dreams").

Since the devastation of Hurricane Maria in 2017, PenFed has invested more than $8 million to open new facilities in Puerto Rico and rebuild the local economy.

PenFed membership is required in order to receive any products. PenFed membership is open to everyone.

About PenFed Credit Union

Established in 1935, Pentagon Federal Credit Union (PenFed) is America's second-largest federal credit union, serving 2.5 million members worldwide with $31 billion in assets. PenFed Credit Union offers market-leading certificates, checking, credit cards, personal loans, mortgages, auto loans, student loans, and a wide range of other financial services with members' interests always in mind. PenFed Credit Union is federally insured by the NCUA and is an Equal Housing Lender. To learn more about PenFed Credit Union, visit PenFed.org , like us on Facebook and follow us @PenFed on Twitter . Interested in working for PenFed? Check us out on LinkedIn . We are proud to be an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer.

