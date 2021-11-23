InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Place Setting to Save Space (PND-5093)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient table setting for households or campers that can be easily stored in a smaller space," said an inventor, from Upper Darby, Pa., "so I invented the COLLAPSIBLE PLACE SETTING. My design eliminates the need to waste space with traditional place settings."

The patent-pending invention provides a new table setting designed to save space. In doing so, it offers an alternative to using traditional bowls, cups and utensils. As a result, it reduces clutter. The invention features a portable design that is easy to use, store and transport so it is ideal for college students, children, camping and outdoor enthusiasts, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Philadelphia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-PND-5093, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

