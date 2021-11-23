InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Phone Holder for Vehicles (LUV-170)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a delivery driver and I needed a safe and simple way to keep my phone handy while driving," said an inventor, from Louisville, Ky., "so I invented the SEATBELT MAGNET PHONE HOLDER. My design helps to prevent distractions and phone damage associated with your phone shifting or falling while traveling."

This patent-pending invention ensures that your smartphone is easily accessible while driving. In doing so, it offers an alternative to holding it, storing it in a cup holder, on the dashboard, etc. As a result, it enhances safety and convenience and it prevents the phone from falling onto the vehicle floor. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for vehicle owners and professional drivers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Louisville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LUV-170, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

