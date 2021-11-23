Imaging Endpoints Strengthens European Presence with New London Office

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Imaging Endpoints announced today that it has established operations in London, England, opening an office at Berkeley Square, Berkeley Square House, London, W1J 6BD, United Kingdom.

The addition of the London office means that Imaging Endpoints now has eight offices worldwide.

Imaging Endpoints has US offices in Scottsdale, Arizona and Waltham, Massachusetts; other EMEA offices in Leiden, Netherlands and Basel, Switzerland; and APAC offices in Hyderabad, India and Shanghai, China. Establishing a presence in the United Kingdom is the next phase of its global expansion, and Imaging Endpoints is excited to have employees in its new office to help provide direct support to European clients.

Imaging Endpoints is the largest oncology-focused imaging CRO (iCRO) in the world and has had steady and remarkable organic growth over the past decade. This is due to its relentless commitment to service excellence and leading the industry in radiology science, technology, and regulatory compliance. This includes a spotless regulatory authority inspection record during a period of ever-growing contributions to a significant percentage of all regulatory approvals for new oncology diagnostics and therapeutics.

"Our continued growth in Europe is exciting and will allow us to continue to deliver superior services while working even more closely with our European clients and the hundreds of European sites that we serve," said Doug Dean Burkett, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer and President. "As we work toward our mission of Connecting Imaging to the Cure™, we will continue to further enhance our global services with strategic growth initiatives."

Imaging Endpoints works with nearly all imaging sites globally that participate in clinical trials, and its expansion in Europe will facilitate closer relationships with its European clients, as well as closer management of European imaging sites. This strategic European expansion allows key project team members to work real-time with their European counterparts.

For more information on Imaging Endpoints, visit imagingendpoints.com.

About Imaging Endpoints:

Imaging Endpoints (IE) is an imaging research and core laboratory that provides comprehensive imaging CRO (iCRO) services and technology solutions throughout the clinical trial process. IE is one of the largest iCROs globally, the largest oncology-focused iCRO, and is widely recognized for conducting the industry's most complex trials.

IE's experience spans hundreds of successful trials across all phases of development, including many of the most high-profile, global registration trials and regulatory approvals in the industry. IE also accelerates product development by integrating new, more powerful technologies into clinical trials such as radiomics and artificial intelligence where peer-reviewed publications have established the company as the industry leader.

Imaging Endpoints is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ, with offices in Waltham, MA; Leiden, Netherlands; Basel, Switzerland and Hyderabad, India as well as new offices in Shanghai, China and London, UK. IE is an affiliate of HonorHealth, one of the largest healthcare systems nationally, and an affiliate of Southwest Medical Imaging, Ltd. (SMIL/RadPharm), part of the largest private radiology group in the U.S.

