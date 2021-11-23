First FLO public EV chargers in Alaska are the northernmost fast chargers in North America

QUEBEC, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - In collaboration with Golden Valley Electric Association (GVEA), FLO, a leading EV charging network in North America, has inaugurated two DC Fast Chargers (DCFC) in Fairbanks, Alaska. These are FLO's first chargers in the American state, and, at the time of installation will be the most northern fast public electric vehicle (EV) chargers in North America recorded in the US Department of Energy's Alternative Fuels Data Center.

"This is an important accomplishment for FLO as we continue to reach underserved EV drivers across the US and contribute to global EV adoption," said Michael Pelsoci, FLO's Regional Sales Director. "This is the farthest north that FLO's DC fast chargers have ever been installed, although it is not our first exposure to very cold climates, having operated FLO chargers in Whitehorse, Yukon for some time. Indeed, FLO charging stations are certified to operate to temperature as low as -40 degrees and have proven over the years to be durable and reliable in even the harshest weather conditions."

The two chargers are the first DC Fast Chargers to be installed in Fairbanks and are located so that they also serve other surrounding communities, including Delta Junction, Nenana, Healy, and Denali.

"We are thrilled to support innovation to move electrified transportation forward in Alaska," said John Burns, President/CEO, Golden Valley Electric Association. "GVEA recognizes that the adoption of EVs in the Interior will help to reduce carbon emissions and improve Fairbanks's air quality issues related to PM 2.5 1. With recent improvements, there is increased interest from GVEA members in owning an EV. It is our goal to support a robust charging network, so EV owners can travel without limitations."

With this installation, Alaska is the latest US state where FLO has expanded its EV charging network, joining other states such as New York, California, Ohio, Washington, and more.

______________________ 1Fine particulate matter (PM 2.5 ) is an air pollutant that is a concern for people's health when levels in air are high. PM 2.5 are tiny particles in the air that reduce visibility and cause the air to appear hazy when levels are elevated.

