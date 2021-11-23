CBAM Announces Closing of Reset of CBAM 2019-11

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CBAM, an alternative investment management firm, today announced the closing of a reset of its US collateralized loan obligation (CLO), CBAM 2019-11, totaling $529.5 million, with RBC Capital Markets acting as lead arranger. Since the closing of its first CLO in June 2017, CBAM's total CLO issuance is nearly $12.4 billion.

"We're extremely pleased to see the overwhelming amount of investor support that enabled a successful reset of CBAM 2019-11," said Don Young, Cofounder and Partner at CBAM. "We look forward to leveraging this momentum across the firm as we continue to build out our CLO management platform In the US and Europe and expand our capital markets capabilities."

As of September 30, 2021, CBAM's AUM stood at $15.1 billion across multiple credit vehicles and separate accounts.

About CBAM

CBAM Partners, LLC, an Eldridge business, is an investment management firm and SEC-registered investment adviser founded in 2016 by Don Young, Mike Damaso, and Jay Garrett, headquartered in New York. With $15.1 billion of AUM, CBAM specializes in opportunities across the credit spectrum for institutional clients through separately managed accounts, CLOs, and private funds. To learn more about CBAM please visit www.cbam.com

