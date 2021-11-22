InventHelp Inventor Develops Safety Flow (CNC-685)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a firefighter for 10 years I have noticed water either floods or collects in areas creating damage to properties and erosion," said an inventor from Denver, N.C. "This inspired me to develop a means of directing the water flow into a storm drain."

He developed the patent-pending WATER BOX which features a durable, easy to use and convenient design. This invention reduces the risk of erosion and water damage and is adaptable for use in most storm sewer inlets. It would direct the flow from up to four hoses to eliminate the risk of water entering yards and related areas.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CNC-685, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

