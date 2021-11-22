Hunter Quinn Homes Named To Inc Fortune 5000 List Local homebuilder is among U.S. fastest growing private companies in the U.S.

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. Magazine announced its 2021 Fortune 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States. Charleston homebuilder Hunter Quinn Homes was included in the prestigious ranking. Prior to their 6th time inclusion on the national Inc. Fortune 5000 ranking, Hunter Quinn Homes has been featured on numerous lists of the Fastest Growing Companies in South Carolina.

Founded by Will Herring in 2010, Hunter Quinn Homes has experienced a staggering growth rate and recently expanded from the Charleston metro area into the Greenville and Spartanburg metro. While some builders have been unable to meet the unprecedented demand for new construction homes over the past year, Herring and his leadership team had already been actively seeking and acquiring land for development across these markets. Since 2020, the company has launched 10 new communities of single-family homes and townhomes, as well as adding new phases to existing neighborhoods.

Earlier this year, Hunter Quinn Homes expanded its services across its primary footprint, and surrounding counties, with the introduction of the HomeSights program. HomeSights offers Hunter Quinn Homes' expertise, craftsmanship, and exclusive home designs to property owners who want to build a home on their land in Berkeley, Calhoun, Clarendon, Charleston, Dorchester and Orangeburg counties.

According to Herring, "Hunter Quinn Homes has always been a visionary in the home building industry—from the building products we use, home plan designs, and even where we decide to build. We look for areas where people want to live and provide them with a homebuying experience that is unique to Hunter Quinn Homes."

"Brains, bravery, and optimism propelled these businesses to our annual fast-growth list, even amid the pandemic," Inc. magazine reported. "Among the 5,000 , the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years."

The Inc. Fortune 5000 list is known for including forward-thinking companies that skyrocket to success through smart leadership and innovative products and services. Previous members of this elite group include Microsoft, Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, and Patagonia.

About Hunter Quinn Homes

Hunter Quinn Homes was founded in 2010 by Will Herring, a builder who had experience with both national and local companies. His goal was to combine the best practices of both business models to deliver a positive experience for all stakeholders—customers, employees, partners, tradespeople, and vendors. The Mount Pleasant, SC, residential construction company designs and builds communities of single-family homes and townhomes in the regions across South Carolina in Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester, Calhoun, Clarendon Orangeburg, Greenville and Anderson counties. For more information, visit www.hunterquinnhomes.com.

