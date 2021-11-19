Stellus Capital to Host 2021 Investor Day on Tuesday, December 14, 2021

HOUSTON, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) ("Stellus" or "the Company") today announced that the Company will host an Investor Day on Tuesday, December 14, 2021.

Management will discuss a range of topics covering all aspects of the Company's portfolio, long-term growth strategy, and financial structure. Prepared presentations will begin at 10:00 a.m. (Central Time) followed by a Q&A session.

Event Location / Details

The event will take place at the Company's headquarters in Houston, TX, contingent on health and safety guidelines associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, and will also be available virtually.

Interested Parties

Individuals interested in attending or registering for the event can contact Adam Prior at The Equity Group Inc. at aprior@equityny.com or by calling (212) 836-9606.

Investor Day Presentation

A live webcast, including video, audio and presentation slides, will be accessible on www.stelluscapital.com under the "Public (SCIC)" tab at the time of the meeting. Those who attend virtually will also have the opportunity to participate in the question-and-answer session following the presentation.

About Stellus Capital Investment Corporation

The Company is an externally-managed, closed-end, non-diversified investment management company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. The Company's investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies (typically those with $5.0 million to $50.0 million of EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization)) through first lien (including unitranche) loans, second lien loans and unsecured debt financing, with corresponding equity co-investments. The Company's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Stellus Capital Management. To learn more about Stellus Capital Investment Corporation, visit www.stelluscapital.com under the "Public (SCIC)" tab.

Contacts

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation

W. Todd Huskinson, Chief Financial Officer

(713) 292-5414

thuskinson@stelluscapital.com

Investor Relations

Adam Prior

(212) 836-9606

aprior@equityny.com

