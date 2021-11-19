Confluence Analytics & AlphaBetaWorks Partnership

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Confluence Analytics and AlphaBetaWorks, two firms specializing in the analysis of publicly traded companies' data, announced a formal agreement to expand and refine a collection of innovative datasets, focusing on company-specific ESG factors, which have been in development since 2019.

The deal allows for powerful equity risk-modeling technology to become fully integrated into Confluence's existing ESG Signals and ESG KPI Forecasts. While the technology gives Confluence a clear edge over traditional ESG analytical approaches generally, it also allows for greater refinement of equity-risk ESG models down to a more granular sector and industry-specific level.

"Investors, consultants, and asset managers all need forward-looking metrics to better guide their decisions. So, our team generates actionable risk-mitigation and alpha-generation signals by analyzing only the most pertinent ESG factors in combination with certain others. It is this unique integration of ESG that makes our metrics more targeted, reliable, and impactful," said Conor Platt, CEO of Confluence Analytics.

"We are delighted that Confluence Analytics, a technological leader in the ESG investment space, has chosen to integrate our solutions into the next generation of sustainable investing products. The resulting technology stack combines robust statistical risk models with predictive machine learning pipelines. This integrated solution will address critical shortcomings of legacy ESG investment approaches and deliver superior results for investors and asset allocators," said Grigori Kapoustin, Principal at AlphaBetaWorks.

To learn more about Confluence Analytics, go to: www.ConfluenceAnalytics.com

About Confluence Analytics: Confluence is a fintech firm specializing in environmental / social / governance ("ESG") data analytics and investment strategies. The company merges fundamental and quantitative techniques into software-driven, systematic processes that generate predictive performance metrics — along with other valuable and material insights.

About AlphaBetaWorks: AlphaBetaWorks provides risk management, skill evaluation, and predictive performance analytics technology. Developed by finance and technology veterans confronted by the flaws of existing offerings, the company's platform combines the latest advances in data processing, machine learning, and financial risk modeling to empower asset managers and capital allocators with predictive insights.

View original content:

SOURCE Confluence Analytics