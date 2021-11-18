Vertical Capital Income Fund (VCIF) Announces Officer Change

DALLAS, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertical Capital Income Fund (NYSE: VCIF, the "Fund") and Oakline Advisors, LLC ("Oakline"), adviser to the Fund, announced today that the Fund's Secretary, Stanton Eigenbrodt has resigned. With a vote of the Fund's trustees on Friday, November 12, Oakline's Chief Operating Officer Jason Mattox will assume the role of Secretary for the Fund. Officers of the Fund serve subject to annual reappointment. Mr. Mattox will continue in his role at the Fund's adviser Oakline and its parent company Behringer as well.

With over 25 years of tenure, Mr. Mattox has served in numerous executive leadership, investment, and operational capacities amongst all Behringer entities and sponsored investment funds since its inception. With Oakline Advisors, Mr. Mattox coordinates investor inquiries with AST Financial, VCIF's transfer agent and amongst the entire executive team. Mr. Mattox received a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, with honors, and a Bachelor of Science degree, cum laude, from Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas. He is a former member of the National Advisory Board of the University of Colorado Real Estate Center, The Real Estate Council Foundation, and The Real Estate Council Political Action Committee.

Shares of closed-end funds often trade at a discount from their net asset value. The market price of Fund shares may vary from net asset value based on factors affecting the supply and demand for shares, such as Fund distribution rates relative to similar investments, investors' expectations for future distribution changes, the clarity of the Fund's investment strategy and future return expectations, and investors' confidence in the underlying markets in which the Fund invests. Fund shares are subject to investment risk, including possible loss of principal invested. No Fund is a complete investment program and you may lose money investing in a Fund. An investment in the Fund may not be appropriate for all investors. Before investing, prospective investors should consider carefully the Fund's investment objective, risks, charges and expenses. For further details, please visit Vertical Capital Income Fund's website at vertical-incomefund.com.

This release contains forward-looking statements relating to the business and financial outlook of Vertical Capital Income Fund that are based on the Fund's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections and are not guarantees of future performance. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on any such statements. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this release.

About Vertical Capital Income Fund

Vertical Capital Income Fund (VCIF) is an NYSE-listed closed-end fund that seeks monthly income by investing primarily in performing non-agency residential whole loans secured by real estate. As a secondary strategy the Fund aims to provide total return by acquiring performing residential loans at a discount to the unpaid principal balance (UPB). VCIF realizes capital gains as loans are paid off before maturity.

About Oakline Advisors, LLC

Oakline Advisors, LLC is the adviser to Vertical Capital Income Fund. Founded in 2013, Oakline Advisors, LLC is an SEC-registered investment adviser that specializes in the residential whole loan market. It is a wholly owned subsidiary of Dallas, TX-based Behringer. Since its inception in 1989, Behringer, together with its affiliates, has raised equity of more than $6 billion in assets through public and private fund structures. For more information about Oakline and Behringer please visit their respective websites at oaklineadvisors.com and behringerinvestments.com.

