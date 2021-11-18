Two UBS advisors in Greater Florida named to the Working Mother/SHOOK Research Top Wealth Advisor Moms list

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UBS Wealth Management USA announced today that two Financial Advisors in Greater Florida have been named to the Working Mother/SHOOK Top Wealth Advisor Moms list for 2021. The advisors are Samantha A. Parker Hopkins, CIMA®, CFP®, CEPA®, CRPS® based in Tampa, and Ashley H. Laubach, CFP®, CRPS® based in Orlando.

"It's rewarding to see Samantha and Ashley recognized again for their long-standing commitment and devotion to their families, clients and communities, especially in a year marked by extraordinary changes in how we balance work and family life," said Gregory Kadet, Greater Florida Market Head at UBS Wealth Management USA. "We congratulate Samantha and Ashley for their exemplary financial expertise, leadership and accomplishments in always doing their best for their families and clients."

Samantha, CIMA®, CFP®, CEPA®, CRPS®, has been named to the Working Mother/SHOOK Research Top Wealth Advisor Moms list every year since 2017. She joined UBS in 2008 and serves as her office's Senior Retirement Plan Consultant, Portfolio Manager and Institutional Consultant. Samantha earned a B.S. degree in accounting and finance from the University of South Florida, and an M.B.A. in accounting at Rollins College.

Ashley, CFP®, CRPS®, has been named to the Working Mother/SHOOK Research Top Wealth Advisor Moms list every year since 2018. She joined UBS in 2001 and specializes in asset allocation and portfolio management, focusing on retirement income planning, education funding, charitable giving, and estate planning. Ashley earned a B.S. degree in marketing and international business from Pennsylvania State University.

The fifth annual Working Mother Magazine/SHOOK Research list of Top Wealth Advisor Moms has expanded to feature 500 of the most successful mothers working in wealth management today. The women advisors named to the list all have a child aged 21 or younger still living at home.

For the full list and further information visit: https://www.workingmother.com/top-wealth-advisor-moms-2021.

