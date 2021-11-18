PharmaForce International: Immunology Benchmarking Study Captures Key Increases in FTEs by Indication in Europe

READING, Pa., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmaForce International (PFI) recently completed a study that benchmarking the leading Immunology sales and marketing organizations in France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom. The report focuses on key companies promoting products across the Dermatology, Rheumatology, and Gastroenterology areas throughout 2021. Since the previous Immunology report published by PFI in 2020, there have been a few notable increases in the number of full-time equivalents (FTEs) assigned to specific indications.

Since the 2020 report, the number of FTEs dedicated to Atopic Dermatitis have increased in the following EU countries:

France and Germany both had over a 20% increase in the number of FTEs for Atopic Dermatitis

Spain and the United Kingdom each had over a 40% increase in the number of FTEs for Atopic Dermatitis

Ulcerative Colitis is another indication that experienced an increase in FTEs since the last report:

France and Spain each had over a 20% increase in the number of FTEs for Ulcerative Colitis

Italy had over a 60% increase in the number of FTEs for Ulcerative Colitis

The report also captured a few increases in FTEs dedicated to specific Immunology disease categories, such as:

France and Italy each had nearly a 10% increase in the number of Dermatology FTEs

Italy and Spain each had nearly a 5% increase in the number of Gastroenterology FTEs

Joyce Wedemeyer, Director of Sales and Marketing at PharmaForce, stated "the increases in FTEs took place despite not many newly approved products or indications in each market at the time."

"The growth in FTEs dedicated to specific areas of Immunology is just one of many key findings found in the EU5 Immunology benchmarking report" says Wedemeyer.

In addition to the EU5, the Immunology benchmarking study will also be conducted in the United States. The US Immunology report will be published in December 2021.

For more information on the reports mentioned above, please contact Joyce Wedemeyer at Joyce.Wedemeyer@pharmaforceintl.com or by phone at 610-370-2906.

PharmaForce International (PFI) is a competitive intelligence firm with over two decades of experience in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries. PFI has become the market leader in commercial operations benchmarking and competitive intelligence.

