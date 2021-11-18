Hepta Global Introduces Citizenship by Investment Services

TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - As the world changes, so do the needs of the elite, and the current crop of high net worth individuals face a new challenge in maintaining their wealth while simultaneously sustaining their global mobility standards, which is why we at Hepta Global have decided to offer our clients the solution to both problems - residency and citizenship by investment (RCBI).

How RCBI benefits the wealthy

RCBI has a long track record of enhancing the elites' lifestyle and has since cultivated a reputation for being the optimal venture for safeguarding one's family, wealth, and freedom.

The pandemic highlighted hidden financial and mobility gaps, and investors from world-leading nations such as the US and UK found themselves grounded without the ability to conduct business, travel, or see to their wealth. This shackling of freedoms brought by the pandemic turned investors' heads towards the only solution, RCBI.

The US and UK passports, for example, are some of the most powerful passports in the world, but during the pandemic, we had to sit back and redefine the meaning of passport power. High taxes and low mobility couldn't be construed as powerful anymore.

Other passports, such as that of Dominica, for example, present robust global mobility, but don't impose vigorous taxes. Those with a second passport from the right country could enhance their mobility and save money. The great thing is, a person can get them through the citizenship by investment program.

These CIPs are not only good news for investors, as they are crucial for the nation. By implementing a CIP that generates foreign income, the government doesn't need to tax its citizens and residents heavily like other nations such as the US. It's a win-win situation for everyone.

CIPs also play a significant role in the development of the nation. Take Dominica's brand new international airport, the first one in the country and one of the few in the region, which the country's CIP completely funds.

Where Hepta Global comes in

We understand the needs of our clients, and we always strive to present them with the best solutions possible. We have a team of veteran experts who have mastered the craft to help guide our clients through this life-transforming journey. Contact us at email@heptaglobal.com or +17046590730(Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram) or www.heptaglobal.com

