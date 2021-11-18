Hepsiburada Takes Its Large-Scale Digital Transformation Drive Further; Deepens Strategic Collaboration with Google Cloud to Enhance Its E-commerce Footprint

--Hepsiburada further strengthens its IT infrastructure in collaboration with Google Cloud--

ISTANBUL, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hepsiburada (NASDAQ: HEPS), a leading Turkish e-commerce platform, is expanding its long-term strategic collaboration with Google, working with Google Cloud to further enhance and support its world class IT infrastructure and strengthen Hepsiburada's ability to deliver a seamless and flexible customer experience across geographies and the Super App ecosystem.

The deal will underpin Hepsiburada's efforts to scale its products and services beyond the 44 million SKUs available on the platform. As Hepsiburada continues to re-invent the online retail experience in Turkey, the collaboration will also enable the platform to scale its operations with greater flexibility and speed.

This collaboration is an extension of a long-term relationship with Google, which includes working with Google Ads on advertising technology and solutions for brands to maximize their return of ad spend across all programmatic inventory, using Google products and services in business planning processes as well as previously using Google Pay to deliver innovative payment solutions.

Ready For Further Growth

Google Cloud will support Hepsiburada's growth with a reliable and secure platform to upgrade its IT capabilities and applications. By migrating to Google Cloud, Hepsiburada will operate in a trusted cloud providing built-in technology to further protect applications and end users. Hepsiburada will use Google Cloud's Big Query platform to leverage data and insights and identify customers' needs more precisely, improving its data driven decision-making environment.

Boosting Efficiency For Customers

Google Cloud's expertise in analytics and machine learning will support Hepsiburada as it develops a robust demand forecasting system, enabling the ability to identify supplier lead and estimated delivery times more precisely. This will result in a more efficient supply chain structure for the company.

Gurkan Coskuner, Chief Technology Officer of Hepsiburada said: "As one of the early pioneers of digitalization of commerce and a leading e-commerce platform of Turkey, we are delighted to deepen our collaboration with one of the world's leading technology companies. The collaboration with Google Cloud will be a significant part of our continuing efforts and investments to add value to our stakeholders. With the support of the enormous and advanced technology and capacity provided by Google Cloud, Hepsiburada will further enhance its laser-focused approach to customer service and user-friendly applications and features."

"This collaboration will not only help to increase the scope of services available on the Hepsiburada platform as we continue to drive the digitalization of commerce in Turkey, but it will also offer us greater flexibility and speed around those moments of peak demand. The collaboration is also aligned with our focus on using data and insights to deliver the right products to our customers at the right time, as well as accurate forecasting to strengthen our supply chain."

Onder Guler, Google Cloud Country Manager Turkey said; "Hepsiburada has been one of the major players transforming the retail experience in Turkey as it caters to 33 million members across the country. Following its debut in Nasdaq in July this year as the first Turkish IPO, Hepsiburada is set on its largest digital transformation plan to date and has selected Google Cloud as the cloud provider for this journey- as with growth comes the requirement for a robust infrastructure".

"Google Cloud is a trusted cloud for retailers. This is because of our pioneering zero-trust architecture which provides retailers with high security, combined with more than a decade of experience managing and securing cloud applications at a global scale. We are collaborating with Hepsiburada to support their ambitious growth plans, through providing the security, flexibility and scalability needed that will enable them to penetrate more market segments and transform into a global retailer."

