50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance

Easy Instant Holiday Yard Decor With Flat-tastics™

Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago

DALLAS, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flat-tastics™ give holiday decorators a no-hassle solution for adding beautiful scenes, sentiments, or glowing reindeer yard decor—with easy, instant set-up.

The latest innovation by Gemmy Industries, Flat-tastics are light weight and unfold out of the...
The latest innovation by Gemmy Industries, Flat-tastics are light weight and unfold out of the box for easy setup.
The latest innovation by Gemmy Industries, Flat-tastics are light weight and unfold out of the box for easy setup.

The latest innovation by Gemmy Industries, Flat-tastics are light weight and unfold out of the box for easy setup. The A-frame structure of the Flat-tastics is unlike traditional décor, at the end of the holiday season they fold down flat to maximize storage space.

The Flat-tastics JOY Lighted Sign (MSRP 24.99), available at Walmart, features a cheerful tinsel sentiment and lights up with bright, energy-efficient LED lights. It is 30 inches tall and a joyful addition outside any yard or indoors for a holiday event.

An elegant Buck and Doe Flat-tastics (MSRP 14.98 each) incorporates a luxurious display of Gemmy's new LuxeSparkle™ lighting technology. The two-tone lighting technology includes steady champagne and sparkling white lights for a stunning, shimmering look.

Disney's Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse Flat-tastics Scene makes decorating easy and fun. It delivers a beautiful scene of iconic characters with a Christmas tree.

The Flat-tastics collection (MSRP 14.98 – 39.99) is available at various retailers. For more information, visit www.gemmy.com

About Gemmy Industries

Gemmy Industries is a leading seasonal lighting and decor innovator that has changed the way America decorates for the holidays. As the originator of Airblown® Inflatables and LightShow® lighting, Gemmy is a trendsetter in making homes festive for every special occasion. For more information on product lines and retailers, go to www.gemmy.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/easy-instant-holiday-yard-decor-with-flat-tastics-301428688.html

SOURCE Gemmy Industries

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.