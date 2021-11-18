BankFirst Capital Corporation Announces Cash Dividend

COLUMBUS, Miss., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BankFirst Capital Corporation (OTCQX: BFCC) (the "Company") announced today that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.68 per share payable December 10, 2021, to shareholders of record as of December 1, 2021.

Moak Griffin, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and BankFirst Financial Services, the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary bank, stated, "We are pleased to announce our 2021 dividend of $0.68 per share of common stock."

ABOUT BANKFIRST CAPITAL CORPORATION

BankFirst Capital Corporation (OTCQX: BFCC) is a registered bank holding company based in Columbus, Mississippi with approximately $1.8 billion in total assets. BankFirst Financial Services, the Company's wholly-owned banking subsidiary, was founded in 1888 that is locally owned, controlled, and operated. The Bank is headquartered in Macon, Mississippi, with additional branch offices in Columbus, Flowood, Hattiesburg, Jackson, Louin, Macon, Madison, Newton, Starkville, and West Point, Mississippi and Addison, Aliceville, Arley, Bear Creek, Carrollton, Curry, Double Springs, Gordo, Haleyville, Lynn, Northport, and Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The Bank operates one mortgage production office in Brookhaven, Mississippi. The Bank also operates three loan production offices, one in Brookhaven, Mississippi one in Oxford, Mississippi, and one in Biloxi, Mississippi. BankFirst offers a wide variety of services for businesses and consumers. The Bank also offers internet banking, no-fee ATM access, checking, CD, and money market accounts, merchant services, mortgage loans, remote deposit capture, and more. For more information, visit www.bankfirstfs.com .

