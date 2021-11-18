All-New Hallmark Channel Original Movie, 'Christmas CEO', From Build-A-Bear Entertainment, To Premiere On Black Friday

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Build-A-Bear Entertainment today announced the premiere date of its newest film, Christmas CEO, which is part of Hallmark Channel's annual "Countdown to Christmas" programming event. The film premieres in a prime slot the day after Thanksgiving on Friday, November 26 at 6pm ET/5pm CT on Hallmark Channel and is the perfect way to unwind following the traditional day of holiday shopping! Viewers can find the channel in their area here.

Build-A-Bear(R) is a global brand kids love and parents trust that seeks to add a little more heart to life. (PRNewsfoto/Build-A-Bear Workshop)

Christmas CEO stars, Marisol Nichols and Paul Greene, as the lead characters. The film shares the story of Christmas "Chris" Whittaker (Nichols) who, because she was named for her holiday birthdate, believes she was destined to make toys and becomes the CEO of a small toy business. She is sure that her dreams have come true when she receives a once in a lifetime offer to merge with a mega toy company until she discovers that the merger will require a signature from her ex-business partner (Greene) to seal the deal. What he helps her rediscover, with a little help from Santa, will change both of their lives.

"We are delighted to have created Christmas CEO through our multi-year relationship with Crown Media Family Networks and, once again, to be part of the rich Hallmark tradition of wholesome holiday storytelling," said Sharon Price John, President & CEO of Build-A-Bear, and executive producer on the film. "This story celebrates the spirit of the season and, like our Hallmark holiday film from last season, Deliver by Christmas, celebrates our mission of 'adding a little more heart to life.'"

The film also features the importance of giving back during the holiday season by integrating a toy drive sponsored by the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation into the storyline. In honor of that connection to the movie and the 14 years that Build-A-Bear has worked with the Toys for Tots organization, the company is pleased to announce that Build-A-Bear Foundation has donated $150,000 and 15,000 furry friends for the 2021 holiday season bringing the total support through the years to more than $3.7 million and over 700,000 furry friends.

To further support the Toys for Tots mission, in celebration of the premier of Christmas CEO, Build-A-Bear Workshop will host toy drives at seven flagship locations across the country, providing an opportunity for Guests to donate toys to be distributed to underserved children at Christmas. Today through November 26, Guests can create a special Build-A-Bear furry friend to donate or bring a new, unwrapped toy to Build-A-Bear Workshop locations at 34th Street in New York City, NY; Northridge Fashion Center in Los Angeles, CA, Union Station in St. Louis, MO; Woodfield Shopping Center in Schaumburg, IL; Galleria Dallas in Dallas, TX; Icon Park in Orlando, FL; or Mall of America in Bloomington, MN. All toys collected will be donated to Toys for Tots this holiday season to be given to a child in need.

The film was produced in conjunction with Foundation Media and Muse Entertainment

About Build-A-Bear®

Build-A-Bear is a multi-generational global brand focused on its mission to "add a little more heart to life" appealing to a wide array of consumer groups who enjoy the personal expression in making their own "furry friends" to celebrate and commemorate life moments. Nearly 500 interactive brick-and-mortar retail locations operated through a variety of formats provide guests of all ages a hands-on entertaining experience, which often fosters a lasting and emotional brand connection. The company also offers an engaging e-commerce/digital purchasing experience called the "Bear-Builder" at www.buildabear.com. In addition, extending its brand power beyond retail, Build-A-Bear Entertainment, a subsidiary of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc., is dedicated to creating engaging content for kids and adults that fulfills the company's mission, while the company also offers products at wholesale and in non-plush consumer categories via licensing agreements with leading manufacturers. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) posted total revenue of $255.3 million in fiscal 2020. For more information, visit the Investor Relations section of buildabear.com.

ABOUT CROWN MEDIA FAMILY NETWORKS

Owned and operated by Hallmark Cards, Inc., Crown Media Family Networks is home to Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama. Hallmark Channel features an ambitious slate of new, original content, including movies, scripted series, and annual specials. Hallmark Channel is also home to the popular annual holiday franchise Countdown to Christmas featuring a 24/7 lineup of holiday programming. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is a 24-hour cable network featuring a unique mix of new, original movies and acquired series focused on the lighter side of the suspense and mystery genres. The network also features its own annual holiday programming franchise, Miracles of Christmas. Hallmark Drama showcases the rich legacy of the Hallmark Hall of Fame library and spotlights movies and series from Crown Media's collection of original dramatic content. Crown Media Family Networks is also home to Hallmark Movies Now, the company's subscription streaming service, which offers commercial-free, feel-good movies and series from Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and more, including exclusive content you can't find anywhere else. Crown Media Family Networks' publishing extension, Hallmark Publishing, offers original novels, as well as books adapted from Hallmark original movies.

