Simplifi by Quicken named best budgeting app by The New York Times Wirecutter second year in a row The app's flexible approach to money management, intuitive interface and ad-free experience landed it in the top spot again

MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplifi by Quicken , a modern personal finance app from the makers of Quicken, has been named the best budgeting app by The New York Times Wirecutter for the second consecutive year.

Simplifi by Quicken Logo (PRNewsfoto/Simplifi by Quicken)

Simplifi, which was built to help digital natives easily and intuitively stay on top of their finances, has been widely embraced since it was introduced in 2020 for its innovation and ease of use. The app allows users to see all their finances in one place, better manage their spending, maximize savings, keep their bills and subscriptions in check, track their investments, and get the insights needed to reach financial goals with confidence.

Wirecutter recognized Simplifi's personalized Spending Plan, Watchlists, and Savings Goals as distinguishing features. The app's user-friendly design, privacy and security regulations, and live customer support were also highlighted as reasons for being selected.

"We built Simplifi to be easy to use, whether at home or on the go, while also offering comprehensive tracking and reporting capabilities," said Eric Dunn, CEO of Quicken. "The app helps people lead healthier financial lives and achieve their goals by meeting them where they are on their financial journey and seamlessly incorporating financial management into their lifestyle — without it feeling like a chore."

Simplifi uniquely meets the needs of target customers with a motivational approach and commitment to an ad-free experience that ensures users don't mistake ads for recommendations. Unlike many of its competitors, Simplifi is designed to reward users for making progress toward goals, rather than reprimand them for incomplete goals.

Simplifi recently introduced an Achievements Program , which spotlights users' positive financial growth and helps them build healthy habits by awarding badges that are displayed on their profiles when they meet goals. The program's badges – Prepped for Prosperity, Calm and in Control, Sensational Saver and Asset Accumulator – acknowledge key budgeting and savings accomplishments. Simplifi will also release a Savvy Spender badge in November to recognize users who consistently follow their spending plan.

Since being named the top pick in 2020, Simplifi has also added a host of new features, including customized insights that surface actionable opportunities for users to proactively stay on top of their finances, planned spending so users can set aside money for expected expenses, and a shopping refund tracker to help users manage their returns and ensure they receive all their money back into their accounts.

More information about Simplifi is available at quicken.com/simplifi.

About Quicken Inc.

Quicken is the best-selling personal finance software in the U.S. For over 30 years, more than 17 million customers have relied on Quicken to help them take control of their finances. Quicken's award-winning suite of personal finance software and apps — including Quicken Starter Edition, Quicken Deluxe, Quicken Premier, Quicken Home & Business, and Simplifi by Quicken — cater to different financial needs and device preferences. Simplifi by Quicken, named the "best budgeting app" by The New York Times Wirecutter, was added to the Quicken product suite in 2020. Simplifi, a web and mobile app, is designed to help a new generation of digital natives easily stay on top of their finances.

Learn more about Quicken at www.quicken.com and follow on Facebook , Twitter and YouTube . Learn more about Simplifi at www.quicken.com/simplifi , download the app on Google Play or the App Store , and follow on Instagram and Facebook .

