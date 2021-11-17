pSemi Files 1,000th Patent Application and Doubles Portfolio

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- pSemi® Corporation, a Murata company focused on semiconductor integration, announces the growth of its patent portfolio to more than 1,000 issued and pending patents worldwide. From 2017 to 2021, the company increased its patent holdings by 100 percent, reflecting its continued RFIC and power management innovation leadership.

pSemi celebrates 30 years of innovation investment with its 1,000th patent application.

"For more than 30 years, pSemi has fostered a culture of innovation in which our talented inventors have pioneered novel technologies, industry-transformative architectures and unique design techniques," says Takaki Murata, interim CEO at pSemi. "This culture, reinforced by our continued R&D investment, has resulted in one of the industry's strongest patent portfolios. As we celebrate this patent milestone, we look forward to continuing our innovation legacy."

pSemi's semiconductor patent portfolio enhances and complements Murata's portfolio of over 23,000 patents. Since Murata acquired pSemi in 2014, pSemi's portfolio has steadily grown, especially in recent years. In 2020 alone, pSemi filed nearly 150 patent applications. In addition to the quantity, the quality of pSemi's semiconductor patent portfolio has been recognized as one of the industry's most valuable in the IEEE Spectrum Patent Power Scorecard.

Since pSemi filed its first patent in 1993, the company has recognized more than 200 inventors. In addition to financial incentives, pSemi sponsors an Innovators Club that presents annual awards including "Patent of the Year" and "Inventor of the Year."

About pSemi

pSemi Corporation is a Murata company driving semiconductor integration. pSemi builds on Peregrine Semiconductor's 30-year legacy of technology advancements and strong IP portfolio but with a new mission: to enhance Murata's world-class capabilities with high-performance RF, analog and mixed-signal solutions. With a strong foundation in RF integration, pSemi's product portfolio now spans power management, connected sensors, antenna tuning and RF frontends. These intelligent and efficient semiconductors enable advanced modules for smartphones, base stations, personal computers, electric vehicles, data centers, IoT devices and healthcare. From headquarters in San Diego and offices around the world, pSemi's team explores new ways to make electronics for the connected world smaller, thinner, faster and better. To view pSemi's semiconductor advancements or to join the pSemi team, visit www.psemi.com.

