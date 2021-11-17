Leading European Provider of Teleradiology Applies Medical Intelligence to Improve Patient Outcomes Across Entire Continuum of Care

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TMC , a Unilabs company, has selected Enlitic , an emerging healthcare technology company, to provide medical intelligence software that will improve operational efficiencies and outcomes across the entire continuum of care for TMC's radiologists and patients.

Enlitic is a pioneer in developing the next generation of intelligent healthcare tools. (PRNewsfoto/Enlitic)

By standardizing data and delivering actionable medical intelligence, Enlitic makes life easier for our radiologists.

With technology playing an increasingly critical role in every aspect of business, healthcare leaders are recognizing the need to invest in AI solutions that go beyond detection and triage to focus on clinical operations, integration, accessibility, and clinician quality of life.

"Our core purpose is to ensure the best possible outcomes for our patients, and that means speed, accuracy, and reliability," said Henrik Agrell, CEO of TMC. "By standardizing data and delivering actionable medical intelligence, Enlitic makes life easier for our radiologists and lets them concentrate on what they do best – high-quality diagnostics."

By incorporating Enlitic's software with their Sectra PACS, TMC's radiologists can focus on the interpretation and the quality of care, as well as increasing their ability to keep up with volume and demand. All the while still maintaining quality patient outcomes. Enlitic has worked with some of the largest radiology practices around the world and has found that one of the biggest issues is image naming conventions and protocols. The company's most recent application, Standardize, solves this problem saving radiologists time and improving outcomes for both the radiologist and the patient.

"TMC is a perfect customer for us. They have a vision to improve their business through data intelligence and they were collaborative, listened and gave us the chance to help them. With our solutions we're able to put our customers on the best path for success," said Jim Conyers, CEO, Enlitic.

ABOUT ENLITIC

Enlitic is a pioneer in developing the next generation of intelligent healthcare tools. Founded in 2014, the company takes a different approach to solving today's healthcare challenges addressing them throughout the clinical workflow – not just at one point in the process. Using Enlitic's AI-powered workflow solutions healthcare organizations can unlock the true value of their data in real-time providing time-saving solutions that help change patient lives, while giving clinicians and radiologists more freedom to focus on what's important on the job and in their everyday lives. For more information, visit www.enlitic.com.

ABOUT TMC

Telemedicine Clinic (TMC), founded in 2002, is a sub-specialist radiology center that provides day and night reporting services and support to more than 100 public service hospitals and local health authorities in Europe. We have 300+ accredited sub-specialist radiologists who focus on specific diagnostic areas that include Neuro, Body, Musculoskeletal, Emergency and Nuclear Medicine. Our structured focus gives us the added edge to guarantee delivery of high-quality readings in a timely manner. For more information, visit www.telemedicineclinic.com .

ABOUT UNILABS

Unilabs is one of Europe's largest diagnostics companies, offering a complete range of laboratory, pathology, and imaging services to patients all around the world. A leading digital champion covering the full diagnostic spectrum, Unilabs' 12,000 employees save lives every day.

Unilabs is fully engaged in the fight against Covid-19 – investing heavily in technology, equipment, and people to deliver fast, reliable Covid-19 tests. Using dedicated new labs in Portugal, the Netherlands, Switzerland, the UK and the UAE, Unilabs' capacity is more than 500,000 Covid-19 tests per week – and rising.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Enlitic