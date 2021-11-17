Altitude Control Technology Unveils New Hospitality Solution for Mountain Hotels and Resorts

EDWARDS, Colo., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Altitude Control Technology (ACT), the altitude simulation leaders for the residential industry, today unveiled ACT Hospitality, the newest altitude simulation solution for mountain hotels and resorts. ACT Hospitality allows hotels in high-altitude locations to mitigate their guests' altitude-related symptoms with its whole room oxygenation systems.

Many high-altitude destinations, such as ski resorts, report guests experiencing classic signs of altitude sickness: difficulty sleeping, fatigue, headache and other symptoms when acclimating to the new environment, some of which require medical attention. At just 6,000 feet many people experience trouble sleeping, and, according to the Cleveland Clinic , about half of people who ascend to 8,000 feet will experience some form of altitude symptoms, and almost 75 percent of people will have effects at 10,000 feet. These symptoms can hinder the guest experience at mountain destinations and may even stop guests from engaging in the activities they came to enjoy. In many cases, some guests simply avoid visiting, wary of the impact of altitude.

ACT Hospitality's new technology provides hotels with a complete altitude simulation environment right in the guest's room. Oxygen, air quality and barometric pressure are seamlessly monitored and adjusted to mimic sea level, providing guests with relief from altitude effects, better sleep quality, and an overall more pleasant stay. ACT's highly qualified and experienced team works directly with hotels to install the system. Additionally, ACT works with hospitality architects to integrate the system into the original design of a new hotel, during a renovation, or at a multi-family building.

"To distinguish the guest experience, many mountain hotels invest in luxury services like spa treatments, fine dining, and ski valets. But if the guests aren't feeling well, the hotel's effort is wasted," said Bill Sinclair, President and CEO of ACT. "ACT Hospitality is a whole new approach to giving guests the award-winning experience they want while in the mountains, and it differentiates hotels among the competition while creating more loyal customers."

Like other heating, air conditioning and ventilation, ACT technology can be implemented in an entire hotel, or just in select guest rooms. The room's oxygenated environment is managed individually, so guests can set their preferred altitude setting on the sleek, modern touch screen. Unlike short-term altitude fixes like oxygen bars or canned oxygen, ACT Hospitality provides guests with a comfortable and seamless solution for their entire stay.

Already, one world-renowned luxury hospitality brand has committed to implementing ACT in Arizona, with the desire to create more well-appointed rooms, and more pleasant sleep, for its discerning guests.

"We've spoken with dozens of hotels at mountain destinations, such as Aspen, Park City and Jackson Hole, and most tell us that combating guests' altitude symptoms is a real challenge and can even send guests packing," continued Sinclair. "We developed ACT Hospitality to resolve this, and we believe it will soon be a standard feature in all of the top mountain hotels and resorts."

ACT has been in business for more than 20 years and in that time has implemented its altitude simulation technology in more than 400 luxury residences in virtually every noteworthy high-altitude ski area in North America. The company has also worked with dozens of universities, military and athletic organizations to create altitude simulation environments for research and training. ACT Hospitality builds on the company's decades of scientific research to be a turn-key solution for mountain hotels and resorts.

About Altitude Control Technology

Headquartered in Edwards, Colo., Altitude Control Technology (ACT) designs, develops, and installs whole room oxygenation systems to mitigate the effects of altitude sickness, enhance sleep quality, and improve general health and wellness. ACT is the world's leader in residential oxygenation systems, with hundreds of installs across all major high-altitude locations in North America. ACT Hospitality is the technology of choice for some of the world's most sophisticated hotels and resorts, and the company works research institutions the world over, including Harvard Medical School, the Mayo Clinic, the University of Colorado's Altitude Research Center, the Borgenicht Altitude Physiology Research Center at William & Mary, and the U.S Army Research Institute. Please visit www.AltitudeCT.com to learn more.

