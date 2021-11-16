Tower Arch Capital Successfully Exits Its Investment In KNS International

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tower Arch Capital LLC ("Tower Arch") is pleased to announce that it has sold KNS International LLC ("KNS") to an affiliate of Centre Partners Management LLC ("Centre Partners").

KNS is a leading U.S. designer of attainable, branded footwear delivering value to blue-chip retailers and e-tailers via a tech-enabled e-commerce and drop shipping fulfillment model. KNS offers a highly differentiated, data-driven drop ship model which provides retailers and e-tailers with a very capital efficient way to expand their online product offering.

KNS Founder and CEO Jeremy Pope said, "I am deeply proud of what the entire KNS team has been able to accomplish since our partnership with Tower Arch. Over the past four years, we have significantly invested in our capabilities, systems, automation, and leadership team, and this has translated into an unprecedented level of growth for KNS. We have entered into new retail partnerships, introduced new brands, entered new categories, and been better able to deliver our footwear to millions of consumers across the country."

David Parkin, a Partner at Tower Arch commented, "Our partnership with Jeremy Pope and the KNS leadership team has been incredibly rewarding. We have all been inspired by Jeremy's leadership and dedication to KNS and we are excited for the company's next chapter with Centre Partners. Our experience with KNS is representative of Tower Arch's commitment to helping family and founder-owned businesses reach their next level of growth and success while delivering superior returns to our investors. We were honored that Jeremy trusted us to be partners and be stewards of his business for the last four years."

Tower Arch was advised on the transaction by Stifel, Kirkland & Ellis LLP, and BDO LLP. The terms of the transaction are not being disclosed.

About KNS International

KNS International began in 2001 as one of the first drop ship-focused suppliers in the nation. Since that time KNS has narrowed its focus to become the premier dropship fashion footwear company in the nation, developing its own proprietary brands including Journee Collection, Signature by Journee Collection, Thomas & Vine, Vance Co., and Territory. KNS's in-house design team develops their proprietary styles and KNS warehouses and fulfills every order straight to the end consumer's door directly from its Draper, Utah warehouse. For more information, please visit www.knsint.com.

About Tower Arch Capital

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT, Tower Arch Capital is a lower-middle market private equity fund. Tower Arch seeks to partner with and growing high-quality family and entrepreneur-owned companies to deliver long-term value for their management teams and investors. Tower Arch seeks to bring operational, consulting, and financial expertise to small companies to give them the tools they need to achieve their full potential. Target investments include control positions in entrepreneur and family-owned businesses with revenue between $20 million and $150 million or EBITDA between $5 million and $25 million. For more information, please visit www.towerarch.com.

