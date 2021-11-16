New Crescent VORTEX™ Bit Holder Extends Bit Life 500X, Saving Contractors Time and Money on the Jobsite

SPARKS, Md., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Contractors have long been frustrated with breaking screwdriving bits. In fact, 75% of contractors report loss of time when bits break on the job. Now, thanks to the new Crescent VORTEX™ Bit Holder, it's time to save time and money on the jobsite. This revolutionary bit holder extends the life of any ¼-inch hex shank bit by 500X.

All this time contractors thought that the bits were the problem, but they just needed a better holder.

"Pros make a living by saving time on the job, and the time it takes to discard and replace a broken bit really adds up," says Gina Hurt, product manager for Crescent Tools. "We looked at all the ways we can make our users more productive, and we found an opportunity with the Crescent VORTEX™ Bit Holder. All this time contractors thought that the bits were the problem, but they just needed a better holder. So, we gave it to them."

The exclusive Dual Impact Zone™ in the Crescent VORTEX™ Bit Holder extends the life of bits up to 500 times when using bits with an impact driver. This unique design feature absorbs the shock of repeated, heavy usage in impact applications while still delivering maximum torque from the impact driver. That durability makes the Crescent VORTEX™ Bit Holder ideal for jobs like decking, fencing, subflooring, metal framing and metal roofing where pros are using impact drivers countless times each day.

The Crescent VORTEX™ Bit Holder is available as a single item and is included in eight VORTEX™ Bit sets ranging up to 55 pieces. In addition, Crescent features a full line of fastening products, including VORTEX™ impact power bits, impact socket adapters, magnetic nut setters, and the new Bolt Biter™ Impact Nut Extractors. For more information about the Crescent VORTEX™ Bit Holder, visit crescenttool.com/vortex.

About Crescent®

Crescent is a premier brand from Apex Tool Group, one of the largest hand tool manufacturers in the world. The product line includes Crescent® adjustable wrenches, mechanics hand tools and sets, and power tool accessories, Crescent Wiss® snips, scissors, shears, knives and trade tools, Crescent Lufkin® measuring tapes, rules, wheels and chalk reels, Crescent Nicholson® files and saws, Crescent H.K. Porter® heavy–duty cutting products, and Crescent JOBOX® on-site, flammable liquid and truck storage products. Visit www.crescenttool.com.

