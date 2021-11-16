Kyte Launches on Android to Bring Cars to More People's Doorsteps

Android customers can now use the Drive Kyte app on their mobile devices and get a car delivered on-demand for however long they need it

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyte , the company that brings cars to people's doorsteps, today announced the launch of its app on Android mobile devices. Following a complete redesign of its iOS booking experience in September, Kyte's debut on Android marks the next step in the company's aggressive growth plan to bring cars to people's doorsteps nationwide. Starting today, Android users can download Kyte's mobile app on Google Play .

Kyte offers on-demand cars delivered to customers for as long as they need them — bypassing the inconveniences of long in-person lines and paperwork associated with traditional car rental services, the inconsistencies of peer-to-peer car sharing services, and the inflexibility and long commitments of traditional car leases.

"Today's Android launch illustrates our commitment to providing more people better access to fewer cars through a simple, convenient mobile experience," said Francesco Wiedemann. "With the Drive Kyte app now available on iOS and Android, all Kyte users can get a car delivered to their doorstep quickly and seamlessly right from their fingertips."

Founded in 2019 by alumni from Uber, McKinsey and BMW, Kyte aims to give people better access to fewer cars and replace car ownership by offering access to cars on demand. The company's approach increases vehicle utilization and takes cars off the road for a more sustainable future, while saving customers time and money. Kyte's on-demand cars are currently delivered by people, and the company is working towards a future where vehicles are delivered via teleoperators.

Kyte is on the heels of an immense 10x growth year. On top of announcing its $30 million Series A funding round last month, Kyte has launched its service in eight new cities in 2021. Today, the company operates in ten cities across the U.S. — namely Boston, Brooklyn, Chicago, Long Beach, Los Angeles, Miami, New York City, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, D.C.

How it Works

Through the Kyte mobile app or website, customers can book a car for a day, weeks, months, or for however long they want. To begin, customers choose a specific time and location for their vehicle delivery and return. Then, the company dispatches a delivery driver — known as a "Kyte Surfer" — to deliver a clean, sanitized car at the time requested. When the vehicle is ready to be returned, a Kyte Surfer retrieves the vehicle from the customer at the requested time and location.

About Kyte

Kyte aims to give people better access to fewer cars and replace car ownership by offering access to cars on demand. The company's intentional approach increases vehicle utilization and takes cars off the road for a more sustainable future, while saving customers time and money.

Kyte was founded in 2019 by Nikolaus Volk , Ludwig Schoenack and Francesco Wiedemann , and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA with offices in Munich, Germany. For more information about Kyte and career opportunities, please visit www.drivekyte.com .

