FS Investments Hires Barry Schanker as Head of Wealth Solutions

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FS Investments, a leading alternative asset manager, today announced that Barry Schanker has joined the firm as Head of Wealth Solutions and Managing Director. Mr. Schanker will report to Co-Heads of US Distribution Kirsten Pickens and Ryan Robertson. His responsibilities will include growing FS's presence in the private wealth management channel and managing the firm's Client Portfolio Management team, which focuses on educating advisors and clients on the firm's investment offerings.

"Barry's significant experience in private wealth will be of great value to FS Investments as we seek to expand our distribution and product placements," said Michael Forman, Chairman and CEO of FS Investments. "I look forward to benefiting from his strong industry relationships and alternative investments expertise as we continue to grow our business."

Mr. Schanker most recently served as Head of US Wealth at Man Group, where he managed a distribution business development team for the firm's suite of alternative investment products. Prior to joining Man Group in 2016, he served as Head of Sales at SkyBridge Capital and, before that, held positions at Citigroup/Citi Smith Barney/Salomon Smith Barney.

"I am delighted to join FS Investments and to be part of a leading organization poised for significant growth," said Mr. Schanker. "I look forward to helping advisors and clients make informed asset allocation decisions, and to working with the firm's top-tier distribution team to enhance, identify and develop sales and platform opportunities in the private wealth channel."

Mr. Schanker received a Bachelor's degree in Business Marketing from Long Island University, C.W. Post Campus.

FS Investments is a leading asset manager dedicated to helping individuals, financial professionals and institutions design better portfolios. The firm provides access to alternative sources of income and growth, and focuses on setting industry standards for investor protection, education and transparency. FS Investments is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA with offices in New York, NY, Orlando, FL and Leawood, KS. Visit www.fsinvestments.com to learn more.

