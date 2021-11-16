OAKLAND, Calif., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BookNook announced the launch of its one-of-a-kind program for recent superintendents, designed to further its mission to ensure equitable access to rigorous and engaging instruction through technology innovation. Dr. Donald E. Fennoy II, former Superintendent of the Palm Beach County School District in Florida, will be the first former school leader to hold the position.

Dr. Donald E. Fennoy II Named Inaugural Superintendent in Residence for BookNook

The Superintendent in Residence Program (SIRP) aims to help recent superintendents gain a holistic understanding of the education technology sector while contributing a valuable perspective as BookNook refines and expands its services to school districts.

"School districts are dealing with a myriad of complex challenges in a highly fluid environment. The SIRP is designed to create deep cross-sector learning by bringing together recent superintendents with leaders across our company who are working to help districts solve their problems," said Michael Lombardo, Founder and CEO of BookNook.

The program's first Superintendent in Residence, Dr. Donald E. Fennoy II, is the former Superintendent of Schools for The School District of Palm Beach County, the 10th largest district in the United States. Dr. Fennoy shared his enthusiasm for this kind of industry and education collaboration: "District leaders walk the halls of their schools with a singular mission of doing right by students and teachers every day. BookNook's program is in keeping with that very personal mission while also looking to accomplish meaningful change at scale."

Designed as two phases of continuous engagement, SIRP fellows will commence with a learning-focused rotation through different functional areas within BookNook, offering unique insight into how today's leading providers develop strategy and create solutions for school districts. Following the rotation, Superintendents-in-Residence will then propose a work project that they will then launch as a hands-on learning opportunity.

About BookNook

Founded in 2016, BookNook is a synchronous, evidence-based online learning platform that strives to ensure equitable access to rigorous and engaging instruction through technology innovation. A comprehensive turnkey solution that brings much-needed online support and tutoring for students, BookNook has quickly grown to partner with hundreds of schools, school districts, and nonprofits across 35 states, receiving national recognition for its impact on students' reading ability and unique equity-based pricing model . For more information, visit booknooklearning.com .

About Dr. Donnald Fennoy II

Dr. Donald E. Fennoy II most recently served as the 26th Superintendent of the A-rated, School District of Palm Beach County, the 10th largest district in the country with a student enrollment of more than 193,000 students. Prior to his appointment as Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Fennoy served as the District's Chief Operating Officer and is credited with significantly improving operational efficiencies across the nine departments within his division, following the transportation meltdown in 2015. In addition, he created organizational structures to successfully execute $1.3 billion in tax referendum projects. He also managed District operations during Hurricane Matthew in 2016 and Hurricane Irma in 2017. He is a member of the 2015-2016 class of the Broad Academy, part of the Broad Center for the Management of School Systems, in addition to being part of Leadership Florida's Executive Leadership Class X. Dr. Fennoy graduated from Florida A&M University with a degree in Elementary Education. He went on to earn a Master's Degree in Educational Leadership, and a Doctorate in Educational Leadership and Administration from the University of Central Florida.

