Cutting-Edge Staffing Firm SkillsetGroup Launches Ventura County Office

OXNARD, Calif., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Always on the lookout for new business opportunities, SkillsetGroup is opening its seventh staffing and recruitment office in Oxnard California to serve the agricultural and manufacturing industries there.

Oxnard is a quiet town on the coast north of Los Angeles. Surrounded by berry and melon fields, more than 17% of the residents of Oxnard work in agriculture, according to city economic reports. Staffing food processing operations is foundational for SkillsetGroup's Industrial Division, so Oxnard is a great fit.

Oxnard also is home to massive paper products manufacturers and tooling companies – 12% of Oxnard residents are employed in the manufacturing sector, according to data from the city. This is a great market for our engineering and skilled trades staffing divisions, too, said SkillsetGroup CEO and founder Clint Armstrong.

"At SkillsetGroup, we're always looking to the future – where do we see a gap in staffing and consulting services?" Armstrong said. "Oxnard is ripe for the picking, so to speak, because of the big agricultural and manufacturing base combined with a national labor shortage and relatively few staffing offices in the Oxnard area."

Belin Martinez, a Ventura County resident, is the manager of SkillsetGroup's Industrial Division. She's excited to start making inroads in the local business scene.

"We'll be spending the coming weeks scouting the economic terrain in Ventura County," Martinez said. "Agricultural production and related food processing is seasonal, so we're matching our services with the rhythms of the market. We expect the jam companies and berry packers to need all hands on-deck in the New Year, and we'll be ready with a great pool of candidates, from forklift drivers and packers to process engineers and plant managers."

SkillsetGroup's new offices opened the week of Nov. 1 at 559 South C Street in Oxnard. We are now hiring for the following positions in Oxnard:

Recruiter

Branch Manager

Business Development Manager

Look for further announcements when we hold our grand opening for the Oxnard office. Questions?

