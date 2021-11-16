Bulleit Frontier Whiskey Announces Impact of Ongoing White Oak Tree Restoration as Partnership With American Forests Expands into Year Two

Continuing its sustainability mission and supporting communities across the nation, Bulleit Frontier Whiskey, in partnership with American Forests, are putting commitment to action in the fight against climate change

LEXINGTON, Ky., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Bulleit Frontier Whiskey announced that its pledge to plant one million trees over five years alongside partner American Forests, the oldest national nonprofit conservation organization in the United States, is nearing the halfway mark towards its goal. Following a successful first year of collaborative efforts, the brand is determined to continue battling climate change by means of reforestation efforts, strengthening its ongoing commitment to forging a more sustainable future.

Volunteers assist Bulleit Frontier Whiskey, American Forests, and TreesLouisville for a tree planting event in downtown Louisville on Friday, November 12.

Together, Bulleit and American Forests have thus far helped restore over 300 acres of oak forest – equivalent to nearly 230 football fields – in a combined effort to reforest landscapes home to the great white oak. Bulleit has emphasized white oak restoration, because they are a cornerstone species of forests in the Eastern United States that are essential to the future of so many industries, including the whiskey industry. By definition, bourbon must be aged in new charred oak barrels, which help give the liquor its color and taste. Once a Bulleit barrel is used to age the award-winning liquid, the life cycle continues with most barrels being used for years to come, aging other spirits like scotch, rum, and tequila. In addition to the amazing smells and flavors provided to a glass of bourbon, white oak forests offer immediate benefits to the local environment through carbon sequestration, the enhancement of air quality and conservation of water resources.

"Bulleit's commitment to a more sustainable future is and always has been an integral pillar of the brand," said Ricky Collett, Global and US Brand Director of Bulleit Frontier Whiskey, Diageo North America. "We're proud that our partnership with American Forests is helping make a positive impact on the environment, and we remain committed to making meaningful differences in the years to come."

Since the partnership's inception in 2020, 427,825 seedlings have been planted, providing projected environmental benefits including:

"The impact that Bulleit has made in restoring oak forests in only one year is astounding," says Jad Daley, president and chief executive officer of American Forests. "The company's commitment to healthier forests is now extending into our Tree Equity work, and we are thrilled to have them as a partner in ensuring that people in all neighborhoods experience the benefits trees provide, no matter where they live."

The partnership has continued to evolve in its second year as Bulleit has expanded its support to include American Forests' Tree Equity program, by planting trees in neighborhoods that need them the most. Trees provide many benefits, but not all neighborhoods have enough of them. Tree Equity ensures that all people can experience the benefits trees provide. The Bulleit brand's first Tree Equity event took place in its home state of Kentucky on November 12. Bulleit supported the planting of trees in downtown Louisville, which will increase Tree Equity and provide a range of benefits to people who live and work in the area. The trees planted will provide shade and cool neighborhood temperatures, in addition to filtering water and removing pollutants from the air – a benefit especially important to the Louisville planting site, which is located near several expressways.

Sustainability continues to be a priority for both Bulleit and parent company, Diageo, who most recently announced the opening of its first carbon neutral distillery in Lebanon, KY producing American whiskey brands, leading with Bulleit Bourbon.

Bulleit reminds consumers to both drink and live responsibly, as we work together to help preserve natural resources for generations to come.

*Estimates for carbon storage are derived from USDA Forest Service 'Forest Inventory and Analysis' data, and emissions equivalency data from the US Environmental Protection Agency's 'Greenhouse Gas Equivalencies Calculator'

**Estimates derived from average per-acre values in each project location using iTree County and iTree Landscapes.

ABOUT BULLEIT FRONTIER WHISKEY

Bulleit, founded in 1987, is one of the fastest-growing whiskeys in America. The brand attributes that growth to bartenders and cultural partners who have adopted it as their own. The Bulleit Frontier Whiskey portfolio is distilled and aged in the Bulleit family tradition, using a distinctive high rye recipe, which gives them a bold, spicy, yet distinctively smooth taste. The award-winning Kentucky whiskey most recently won a Double Gold medal for Bulleit 10 Year Old and Gold Medals for Bulleit Bourbon and Bulleit Rye at the 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. In 2017, Bulleit celebrated its 30th anniversary with the opening of a new, state-of-the-art distillery located in Shelbyville, KY. Constructed with a focus on sustainable practices including natural habitat protection, water conservation and local ingredient sourcing, BDC received the Highly Commended award for Sustainable Distillery of the Year at the 2020 Icons of Whisky Awards from Whisky Magazine. In 2019, a Visitor's Centre at the Bulleit Distilling Co. in Shelbyville opened to share our modern, technological and sustainable approach to making great whiskey. For more information, visit www.bulleit.com or follow @Bulleit on Instagram.

ABOUT DIAGEO NORTH AMERICA

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world.

For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow at Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

ABOUT AMERICAN FORESTS

American Forests, the oldest national nonprofit conservation organization in the United States, has been the pathfinder for creating healthy forests from coast to coast. The organization creates healthy and resilient forests in cities and large natural landscapes, that deliver essential benefits for climate, people, water and wildlife. The organization is driven by the power of forests to address two of the most pressing issues of the day: slowing climate change and advancing social equity. American Forests advances its mission through forestry innovation, place-based partnerships to plant and restore forests, and movement building. We envision a world in which the significant environmental, societal and economic benefits of forests are fully realized and equitably available to all people. Learn more at https://www.americanforests.org/.

