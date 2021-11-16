Bluepeak To Bring A Faster, More Reliable Internet To Clinton, OK

CLINTON, Okla., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluepeak, an innovative internet provider, announced today that it is expanding to Clinton, Oklahoma, and will break ground next summer on a high-speed, fiber-to-the-home network to meet the growing needs of the community, today and in the future. The approximate $4.0 million expansion effort will bring Bluepeak service to more than 3,800 residences and businesses in Clinton.

"We're thrilled to be partnering with the City of Clinton to bring our fiber-to-the-home network and best-in-class service to their community," said Rich Fish, CEO of Bluepeak. "Bluepeak is a different kind of provider with faster, more reliable speeds that will better connect homes, businesses and organizations across Clinton."

With Bluepeak's advanced fiber connection, residential customers can get up to 5 gigabits of speed and businesses can get up to 10 gigabits of speed. The next-gen broadband network will provide faster speeds, better connectivity, and the bandwidth to connect more devices for internet, streaming, gaming and more.

"Enhancing Clinton's quality of life is always our top priority! Our new partnership with Bluepeak is the latest example of that. Attracting new businesses, new residents as well as taking care of all of Clinton is the cornerstone of the optimism with which we have invited Bluepeak to Clinton," said David Berrong, Mayor of Clinton. "High-speed reliable internet will enhance educational opportunities in today's challenging environment and by providing access to the internet to all households and businesses, Clinton is meeting the needs of all demographics. The Bluepeak partnership is another example of Clinton's commitment to providing all its citizens the opportunity to flourish in this age of technology thus enhancing our quality of living."

For more information and to receive the latest updates, visit www.mybluepeak.com.

About Bluepeak

Bluepeak is building a faster, more reliable internet without the things that get in the way of great service—like red tape, hidden fees, and slow response times. Offering up to 5 gigabits of speed for residential customers and 10 gigabits for businesses, Bluepeak is a whole new ballgame — from internet to TV, to connecting every device in a home, to powering a business, Bluepeak not only provides the best fiber connections in the communities it serves, but also meets the growing needs for how its customers live.

Bluepeak (Clarity Telecom LLC) is known as Vast Broadband today in South Dakota and portions of western Minnesota until those markets rebrand as Bluepeak in the summer of 2022. Visit www.meetbluepeak.com to learn more.

