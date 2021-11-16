Assembly Legal Announces Launch of Neos Intake Pro to Give Law Firms End-to-End Client Management

Leading SaaS legal provider offers new lead management intake solution as an add-on to Neos legal case management software for full client lifecycle management from call to case

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Assembly Legal, the leading provider of legal case management software, announces the availability of Neos Intake Pro, a software module that gives law firms actionable insights at each stage of the client journey and, when combined with Neos case management software, offers seamless conversion of intakes to cases.

Neos Intake Pro helps firms sign up the right clients quickly with features designed to speed data entry, streamline workflows and reduce errors. This new lead management intake solution performs conflict and duplicate checks and automates document generation and client communications.

"High-volume law firms are looking for ways to be more competitive so they can convert more lead inquiries into cases," says McKay Ferrell, VP of Product Management at Assembly Legal. "Neos Intake Pro will help these firms be more efficient in increasing lead volume while enhancing the experience of their clients all while giving greater visibility into a firm's performance."

Through a Zapier integration, customers will be able to connect web forms to Neos for quick lead capture. Firms can generate one-click referrals and rejections, customize dynamic questionnaires to onboard clients faster, and send agreements via DocuSign. Once captured, it's easy to view and prioritize cases by stage, view intake details in a case timeline view and create custom communication templates.

When combined with Neos case management, all notes, documents, calendar dates and checklist items are seamlessly transferred from intake to case for full pipeline management. Firms can monitor activity by creating custom dashboards to track lead conversion, return on investment from specific advertisements and more.

"The features we built into Neos Intake Pro give our customers the power to tailor the technology to their firm," says Jim Garrett, Chief Technology Officer at Assembly Legal. "Intake Pro's layout manager is completely customizable with logic to show and hide fields based on the information given during an intake. Administrators of the software can set up workflows and drip campaigns with triggered actions to make the technology work for their practices."

Neos Intake Pro is now available for purchase to existing Neos customers and new customers.

To learn more about Neos Intake Pro, visit needles.com/neos-intake or join the webinar on Thursday, November 18, 2021: needles.com/intakepro-webinar

About Assembly Legal

Assembly Legal is the business behind the legal business. Our legal technology solutions — Needles Neos, Needles and Trialworks — are relied on by many of the nation's premier plaintiff firms as well as leading family, immigration, and defense firms. With over 42,000 users and 35+ years of experience developing and supporting legal software, we are proud to help our users deliver better outcomes for more clients.

For more information, visit assemblylegal.com or linkedin.com/company/assembly-legal.

