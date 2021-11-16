The industry veteran and podcaster will utilize his seasoned perspective of software supply chain security to shape new software security practices

Anchore Welcomes Josh Bressers as Vice President of Security The industry veteran and podcaster will utilize his seasoned perspective of software supply chain security to shape new software security practices

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anchore, a leader in software supply chain security, today announced that Josh Bressers has joined the company as vice president of security. In this new role he will bring two decades of expertise in building secure software development processes to help champion supply chain security practices, advance Anchore's product vision, and engage with open source communities around these issues.

Software supply chain security continues to be a critical issue that impacts nearly every industry

Bressers brings a seasoned perspective from building software supply chain security practices and leading product security teams at Elastic and Red Hat. He also has an active track record in the open-source community. Bressers helped open source projects coordinate the response to security vulnerabilities such as Shellshock and GHOST, and was one of the creators of the open source security mailing list for sharing of vulnerabilities. Bressers is a frequent blogger and speaker on security topics and an industry thought leader with two podcasts, Hacker History and Open Source Security.

"Software supply chain security continues to be a critical issue that impacts nearly every industry, and big problems require bold new ideas. In joining Anchore, I hope to draw from my experience securing open source projects to help secure the world's software supply chains. Anchore is proving to be a leader in supply chain security and I'm happy to be on board to help organizations address these critical challenges," said Josh Bressers, vice president of security at Anchore.

"We're in a pivotal time for software supply chain security, and companies need trusted solutions to proactively evaluate their software security posture and remediate supply chain risks. This is why we couldn't be more excited to welcome Josh to Anchore. His deep experience in securing software will help guide our approach as Anchore continues to develop software supply chain solutions for organizations both small and large," commented Said Ziouani, CEO and Cofounder of Anchore.

With 64% of organizations having been impacted by a supply chain attack in the past year, according to an Anchore survey, government agencies and large enterprises are working to embed security and compliance into their development workflows to better protect their software supply chain.

Anchore provides Anchore Enterprise, a platform for securing software supply chains, as well as trusted open source tools Syft, to generate a software bill of materials (SBOM), and Grype, for container image vulnerability scanning. A key element in reducing the software supply chain security risk profile is adopting new security measures throughout the software development process, this includes creating SBOMs for all software components and tracking and managing SBOMs throughout the development process to identify tampering that can indicate security threats.

To learn more about Bressers' vision on the future of software supply chain security read his debut blog here or learn more about Anchore's technology solutions at www.anchore.com.

About Anchore

Anchore is a leader in software supply chain security and enables organizations to protect cloud-native applications against software supply chain attacks. Anchore technology embeds continuous security and compliance checks at every stage of the software development process to prevent security risks from reaching production. Large enterprises and government agencies use Anchore solutions to generate a comprehensive software bill of materials, pinpoint vulnerabilities, identify malware and discover unprotected credentials that can lead to hacks and ransomware. With an API-centric approach, Anchore solutions integrate into the tools developers already use to detect issues earlier, saving time and lowering the cost to fix vulnerabilities. To learn more visit www.anchore.com.

Media contact:

Brandie Gerrish

press@anchore.com

View original content:

SOURCE Anchore