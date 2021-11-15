PetSmart and Warner Bros. Consumer Products Unleash the Magic with an All-New Harry Potter Collection for Pets Exclusively at PetSmart The enchanting collection of Harry Potter-inspired toys and accessories helps pet parents share the Wizarding World™ with their pets

PHOENIX, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pet parents can now unleash the magic of the Wizarding WorldTM for their pets, as today, PetSmart and Warner Bros. Consumer Products launched the first-ever collection of Harry Potter pet products in North America, exclusive to PetSmart.

The Harry Potter Plush Toy from the Harry Potter collection at PetSmart will charm dogs and captivate them for hours.

The spellbinding collection was developed by Fetch for Pets and includes everything from Hogwarts house-themed dog accessories and collars to charming character plush toys. From courageous Gryffindors and loyal Hufflepuffs to witty Ravenclaws and proud Slytherins, the collection has an accessory for every pup.

The Sorting Hat Burrow Toy, Harry Potter Plush Toy, Harry Potter Glasses Rope Toy and the Dumbledore Crinkle Toy will charm dogs and captivate them for hours. The Nimbus 2000 Rope Toy is perfect for the dog that's always wanted to win a Quidditch Cup, and the Platform 93/4 Frisbee will transport them to a new level of play.

"We couldn't be more excited to partner with Warner Bros. Consumer Products on these exclusive accessories and toys to share the magic with this Harry Potter collection at PetSmart," said Kristin Shane, the senior vice president of merchandising for PetSmart. "We know pet parents will do anything for their pets. With the Wizarding World being such an iconic and beloved franchise, we know that this new collection will bring charm and joy and to both pet parents and their pets."

The full Harry Potter collection available exclusively at PetSmart includes:

"It is an honor to be entrusted to create the first-ever Harry Potter collection for pets in North America," said Fetch for Pets Director of Product Development, Shayna Rabhan. "We've developed the perfect line of products that truly captures the intangible magic of Harry Potter. We are thrilled to finally see it come to life on the shelves at PetSmart this holiday season."

For more information on the exclusive Harry Potter collection at PetSmart, including ways to shop, visit PetSmart.com.

About PetSmart

PetSmart LLC is the largest specialty pet retailer of services and solutions for the lifetime needs of pets. At PetSmart, we love pets, and we believe pets make us better people. Every day with every connection, PetSmart's passionate associates help bring pet parents closer to their pets so they, together, can live more fulfilled lives. This vision impacts everything we do for our customers, the way we support our associates and how we give back to our communities.

PetSmart operates approximately 1,650 pet stores in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, as well as more than 200 in-store PetSmart PetsHotel® dog and cat boarding facilities. The retailer provides a broad range of competitively priced pet food and products, as well as services such as dog training, pet grooming, pet boarding, PetSmart Doggie Day Camp™ and pet adoption.

PetSmart, PetSmart Charities® and PetSmart Charities® of Canada work with nearly 4,000 animal welfare organizations to bring adoptable pets into stores so they have the best chance possible of finding a forever home. Through this in-store adoption program and other signature events, PetSmart has facilitated more than 9 million adoptions, more than any other brick-and-mortar organization.

About Warner Bros. Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Consumer Products (WBCP), part of WarnerMedia Global Brands and Experiences, extends the company's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on an award-winning range of toys, fashion, home décor, and publishing inspired by WarnerMedia's biggest franchises from DC, Wizarding World, Looney Tunes, Hanna-Barbera, Game of Thrones, Cartoon Network and Adult Swim. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

About Wizarding World

In the years since Harry Potter was whisked from King's Cross Station onto Platform nine and three quarters, his incredible adventures have left a unique and lasting mark on popular culture. Eight blockbuster Harry Potter films based on the original stories by J.K. Rowling have brought the magical stories to life and today, the Wizarding World is recognised as one of the world's best-loved brands.

Representing a vast interconnected universe, it also includes two epic Fantastic Beasts films, (the third releasing in 2022), Harry Potter and the Cursed Child – the multi-award-winning stage-play, state-of-the-art video and mobile games from Portkey Games, innovative consumer products, thrilling live entertainment (including four theme park lands) and insightful exhibitions.

This expanding portfolio of Warner Bros. owned Wizarding World experiences also includes Harry Potter New York – a brand new flagship store, Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter, Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo, and the Platform 9 3⁄4 retail shops.

The Wizarding World continues to evolve to provide Harry Potter fans with fresh and exciting ways to engage. For the worldwide fan community, and for generations to come, it welcomes everyone in to explore and discover the magic for themselves.

About Fetch for Pets

Fetch for Pets was founded in 2008 as a New York City based pet product manufacturer. The company quickly became an industry leader dedicated to bringing trusted consumer brands to the pet industry. Fetch for Pets develops pet products across multiple categories including grooming, oral care, stain & odor control, food & treats, apparel & accessories, toys, health & wellness, bowls & feeders, collars & leads and small animal care supplies. They have revolutionized the pet licensing business by working closely with top retailers, brand teams, and factories to build cutting edge programs that raise the bar on quality, value, and innovation. Fetch for Pets' portfolio of brands includes Burt's Bees® for Pets, Arm & Hammer, SHOUT™, GLAD™, Fresh Step™, Wet Ones®, Now House by Jonathan Adler, Nickelodeon, DC Comics™, Marvel™, Star Wars™, Peanuts® and more. Please visit www.fetch4pets.com for more information.

WIZARDING WORLD and all related trademarks, characters, names, and indicia are © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Publishing Rights © JKR. (s21)

From courageous Gryffindors and loyal Hufflepuffs to witty Ravenclaws and proud Slytherins, the Harry Potter collection at PetSmart has an accessory for every pup.

The Nimbus 2000 Rope Toy from the Harry Potter collection at PetSmart is perfect for the dog that’s always wanted to win a Quidditch Cup.

PetSmart Logo (PRNewsfoto/PetSmart)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PetSmart