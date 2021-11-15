HONEST COMPANY 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL AND KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMIND INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS of $100,000 of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits Against The Honest Company, Inc. - HNST

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until November 15, 2021 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against The Honest Company, Inc. (NasdaqGS: HNST), if they purchased the Company's shares issued in connection with its May 2021 initial public stock offering (the "IPO"). These actions are pending in the United States District Court for the Central District of California.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Honest Company and would like to discuss your legal rights and how these cases might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-hnst/ https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-slqt/to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in these class actions by overseeing lead counsel with the goal of obtaining a fair and just resolution, you must request this position by application to the Court by November 15, 2021 .

About the Lawsuits

Honest Company and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information in its IPO Registration Statement and Prospectus, violating federal securities laws.

The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (i) the Company's results had been significantly impacted by a multimillion-dollar COVID-19 stock-up for products in the Diapers and Wipes category and Household and Wellness category prior to the IPO; (ii) at the time of the IPO, the Company was experiencing decelerating demand for such products; (iii) as a result, the Company's financial results would likely be adversely impacted; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, the Company's statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

