exocad Announces Participation At The Greater New York Dental Meeting (GNYDM) 2021 exocad to present latest software advances at one of the largest U.S. in-person dental trade shows with interactive demonstrations and guest speakers

WOBURN, Mass. and DARMSTADT, Germany, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- exocad, an Align Technology, Inc. company and a leading dental CAD software provider, today announced its participation at the 97th annual Greater New York Dental Meeting (GNYDM) from November 28 to December 1, 2021, in New York, New York, USA. exocad will showcase its newest software releases for dentists and dental technicians at booth 2003 with live demo stations, smile makeover workflow showcases and guest speaker presentations.

"We want to give everyone the opportunity for an up-close look at exocad's workflow-streamlining technology," said Larry Bodony, president of exocad America. "Participants can experience exocad's variety of software solutions, including DentalCAD, ChairsideCAD and exoplan while connecting with colleagues and learning from dental industry trailblazers."

At this year's GNYDM, exocad plans a varied educational program for on-site attendees. The Smile Creator Experience will showcase a fully digital workflow from start to finish and demonstrate how an individual mock-up can be designed and created in a single session.

Attendees can learn more about exocad's newly launched CAD Configurator, an online portal designed to help customers, partners and resellers create individualized CAD software packages. exocad will also provide educational seminars, that offer CE credits, with the following guest presenters:

Prosthodontist Dr. Michael Scherer , an assistant clinical professor at Loma Linda University and clinical instructor at University of Nevada, Las Vegas , will discuss the ways exocad software can be used in daily clinical and lab practice.

Cosmetic dentist Dr. Diana Tadros will teach practical approaches to designing cosmetic cases in the digital world.

Dr. Richard L. Zimmermann , assistant professor of Comprehensive Dentistry at UT Health San Antonio, will demonstrate how to reach new levels of implant planning with open-architecture CAD software.

Additional information is available at exocad.com/gnydm

About exocad

exocad GmbH, an Align Technology, Inc. company, is a leading dental CAD software provider. exocad vigorously pushes the boundaries of digital dentistry, providing flexible, reliable, and easy-to-use CAD/CAM software for dental labs and dental practices worldwide. exocad America, Inc., a subsidiary of exocad GmbH, is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts. More than 45,000 valued customers plan implants and create functional and refined restorations with exocad's DentalCAD, ChairsideCAD and exoplan software. For more information and a list of exocad reseller partners, please visit exocad.com

