Daily Harvest Secures Series D Funding to Help Americans Eat More Fruits and Vegetables Every Day Investment Will Allow the Next-Generation Food Platform to Pursue New Channels, Expand Robust Data-Driven Culinary Portfolio and Scale Commitment to Regenerative Agriculture

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Daily Harvest , the customer-first platform reimagining the future of food, today announced that it has secured Series D funding, valuing the company at over $1 billion. The round was led by Lone Pine Capital with existing company investors. Founded by Rachel Drori, 39, Daily Harvest plans to leverage the investment to advance the company's mission and make organic and regenerative fruits and vegetables more accessible across the country.

Daily Harvest Logo (PRNewsfoto/Daily Harvest)

"Fruits and vegetables are an essential part of living a longer life on a healthier planet. The Daily Harvest platform has removed the friction between the intent and the action of eating more of them every day," said Founder and CEO Rachel Drori. "With this investment, we will continue to anticipate the needs of our growing customer base, meeting them in new places with new food."

In the coming year, Daily Harvest will accelerate the expansion of its platform. By investing further in data and technology, the company will enhance customer personalization to meet individual eating preferences and ensure Daily Harvest is always on hand for an extremely convenient and tailored experience. Daily Harvest will also expand its data-driven culinary portfolio, currently comprised of more than 100 items across 10 different collections. The company innovates rapidly, introducing new food in a matter of weeks instead of the months it can take a legacy food company to go to market.

A direct-to-consumer business, Daily Harvest will increase its footprint in 2022, allowing customers to purchase its food offline to meet growing customer demand. In January, the company will open The Tasting Room in Chicago, the first of many new strategies to provide consumers with more opportunities to eat fruits and vegetables daily.

Finally, Daily Harvest will amplify its efforts in regenerative agriculture, forming partnerships with American Farmland Trust, California Certified Organic Farmers (CCOF) and others to help more farmers improve farm viability and advance the adoption of regenerative farming practices. The company's mission to increase access to organic and regenerative fruits and vegetables correlates directly to better human and planetary health.

Since its inception, Daily Harvest has consistently challenged the status quo. In an industry rampant with healthwashing and greenwashing, Daily Harvest has been committed to transparency from the start, using whole fruits and vegetables instead of fillers, additives or synthetics in any of its food. The company is headquartered in New York City.

About Daily Harvest

Daily Harvest is reimagining how food can nourish both humanity and the planet by making it easy to eat more organic and regenerative fruits and vegetables every day. Through a combination of data science and a future-focused supply chain, Daily Harvest co-creates food with its customers and leverages its direct-to-farmer relationships as well as a robust technology platform to bring food to market in a rapid and highly personalized way. Launched in 2016 by founder and CEO Rachel Drori, Daily Harvest helps people form sticky habits around fruits and vegetables and works with farmers to support organic and transitional organic farming practices.

We take care of food, so food can take care of you. For more information, visit dailyharvest.com.

Daily Harvest, the Daily Harvest logo, and "We take care of food, so food can take care of you" are trademarks of Daily Harvest, Inc.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Daily Harvest