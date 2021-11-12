Platform Science Ranks #2 in FreightWaves' FreightTech 25 Awards Leading Transportation Technology Platform Recognized as an Innovator and Disruptor in the Industry

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading transportation technology platform, Platform Science , announced today that it received the ranking of #2 in the FreightTech 25 Awards by industry news leader, FreightWaves . This marks the 2nd consecutive year that Platform Science has been included in the top 5 rankings.

"At a time when we are all experiencing the pain caused by an antiquated supply chain, it is critical that we eliminate barriers to innovation as quickly as possible. Platform Science does just that. By democratizing the ability to create, distribute and manage vehicle-connected applications, and then delivering those same tools to fleets, we put the power to innovate directly in their hands. This makes it simple for logistics companies who are closest to the real-world problems to take control of their own technology roadmap and in-cab driver experience," said co-founder and CEO Jack Kennedy.

Added Kennedy, "At the same time, we provide these same capabilities to the innovation community at large. Doing so unleashes the power of imagination and entrepreneurship and enables developers to participate in the transformation of logistics and transportation in ways we've never imagined, and deliver those changes at a breakneck pace."

In 2021 Platform Science continues to break new ground with its announcement earlier this week of the "Virtual Vehicle" platform which makes it as easy to develop, deploy and manage applications for use in and around vehicles as it is on smartphones. Innovators no longer need to be fluent in vehicle hardware or provide end-to-end walled garden systems in order to deliver solutions to the cab and driver.

Virtual Vehicle is currently available on Daimler Trucks North America's Freightliner Cascadias built after September 1, 2019, and fleets and drivers subscribing to Virtual Vehicle will have the ability to choose, mix, match, and change applications on enrolled mobile devices and in-dash displays, without installing or changing on-vehicle telematics devices or taking trucks off the road.

Key new value propositions include:

Creating: SDKs, APIs and Documentation that let fleets, innovators and telematic service providers (TSPs) create applications for distribution on both aftermarket virtual vehicle hardware, or factory provided OEM mobile communication units

Distributing: A transportation specific mobile device manager (MDM) that manages application access and performance based on the unique context of in-cab utilization that includes motion sensing, duty status, regulatory requirements or other fleet configured policy settings

Managing: Providing the ability to mix and match applications from TSPs, fleets, 3 rd parties, shippers or other desired stakeholders, and share an integrate information between applications

Streamlining: Eliminating the need to install or change after-market hardware to utilize telematics and on-vehicle applications through the OEM enabled Virtual Vehicle product suite

As access to this open on-vehicle application platform finally becomes available, applications that reduce waste, greenhouse gases, improve freight visibility, optimize asset utilization, and dramatically reduce driver wait and idle times - all while improving drivers' quality of life - are just some examples of the 100's of innovative solutions also rapidly emerging. Platform Science partners included in this growing catalog include industry leaders such as Drivewyze, CoPilot, and Lytx.

The FreightTech Award rankings are determined by a peer group of CEOs, industry leaders and investors actively investing in the freight industry. This year, FreightWaves received more than 500 nominations for over 200 unique companies. These nominations were then pared down by FreightWaves to identify the FreightTech 100. A diverse panel of external voters consisting of industry experts selected and ranked their top 25 finalists from this list for the 2022 FreightTech 25 Award.

"We are honored to be recognized in the FreightTech 25 Awards which spotlights significant technological and economic advancements that impact the transportation space," said Kennedy.

For more information and to view the full FreightWaves FreightTech 25 and FreightTech100 listings, visit: https://www.freightwaves.com/awards/freighttech

ABOUT PLATFORM SCIENCE

Platform Science is an IoT technology company that empowers enterprise fleets to take control of their technology on one user-friendly platform. Platform Science makes it easy to develop, deploy, and manage mobile devices and applications on commercial vehicles, a process previously defined by fragmented architectures and proprietary protocols. The platform offers flexibility and delivers an unlimited canvas to fleets and developers seeking to innovate and create new solutions as customers' needs, businesses, and industries evolve. For more information, visit www.platformscience.com.

