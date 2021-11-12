Planet Fitness Franchisee United PF Partners Expands Presence in Phoenix as Industry Leader

New club openings in Glendale and Gilbert will mark 38 Phoenix-area fitness locations as franchisee continues momentum and plans for further expansion in 2022

PHOENIX, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- United PF Partners, the largest Planet Fitness franchisee, today announced further expansion in Phoenix with two new club openings in early 2022. United PF Partners has plans for continued growth over the next five years to maintain the brand's industry-leading status and the most fitness centers in the Phoenix area. The two new clubs will bring United PF Partners' total to 38 Planet Fitness locations.

United PF's top priority is to provide the community with an accessible, convenient, and affordable fitness option. As home of the Judgement Free Zone®, Planet Fitness offers a state-of-the-art fitness experience for anyone who is starting their fitness journey or looking to get back into a routine. - no matter where they are located in Greater Phoenix.

In addition to the newest Gilbert club located at 915 South Gilbert Rd. (fourth Gilbert club) and the newest Glendale club located at 4414 W Cactus Rd. (second Glendale club), the fitness franchisee has plans to open four additional clubs in the Greater Phoenix area over the next year.

The newly constructed clubs will offer state-of-the-art cardio machines and strength equipment, 30-Minute Express Circuit, fully equipped locker rooms, flat screen televisions, HydroMassage loungers, massage chairs, tanning beds, a Total Body Enhancement booth, and more.

"It has been rewarding to see our brand's fast-paced growth in the Phoenix area over the past few years, and we look forward to expanding our footprint in the community," said Trey Owen, President and CEO of United PF. "We take pride in offering Greater Phoenix the most convenient and clean facilities with a world-class member experience, where members can build active lifestyles in a comfortable environment that is Judgement Free."

Planet Fitness provides a high-quality experience at an exceptional value. The Judgement Free Zone® offers members a hassle-free, non-intimidating environment, for only $10 a month. The PF Black Card® membership is $22.99 per month and provides members access to the Black Card Spa®, the ability to bring a friend anytime, and access to 2,100+ clubs. For more information, please visit www.PlanetFitness.com or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

About United PF Partners

United PF is the largest Planet Fitness franchisee in the U.S. with more than 173 clubs and development rights to build new clubs across the West, Southwest, Midwest, South and Mid-Atlantic regions. Led by Trey Owen, CEO, United PF is the leading Planet Fitness franchise with clubs across fourteen states, including Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas and West Virginia. United PF's keys to success are hiring top talent, selecting optimal locations, operating exceptionally clean clubs, providing a friendly customer experience and protecting the Judgement Free Zone®.

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the United States by number of members and locations. As of September 30, 2021, Planet Fitness had more than 15.0 million members and 2,193 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico and Australia. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 95% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

