Westwood Announces New Charitable Foundation, Westwood GIVES

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Westwood Professional Services, Inc. (Westwood) is pleased to announce the creation of the Westwood GIVES, a 501c3 charitable foundation.

Westwood GIVES represents the heart of Westwood's employees and serves as a platform for extending additional resources to causes and needs most important to the team. The mission of Westwood GIVES is to enrich, engage, and impact the world through three pillars of giving:

Health and Wellbeing (Enrich) - Enrich the lives of children, veterans, and the elderly through financial support for effective therapies and cures for chronic illness and disease, as well as sustenance, clothing, and shelter for those in need.

Professional Industry Support (Engage) - Engage students and fund scholarships for a variety of relevant professional and technical fields. Support high school level STEM programming with the goal of exposing students to Westwood's variety of professions and potential career paths that could enhance their future.

Building and Infrastructure (Impact) – Positively impact disadvantaged communities and families by providing financial support for organizations that build homes, schools, and the infrastructure to support safe and sustainable living.

Paul Greenhagen, Westwood's CEO/President, and Westwood GIVES' Chairman of the Board sees this as the firm's logical next phase of giving, "As Westwood has grown, we've empowered our people to take a proactive role in giving back at the local level. This has resulted in even more inspiring stories of our team's ability to touch and improve lives throughout the country, and internationally. And yet, as a team, we continually desire to do more. Westwood GIVES will help us achieve that."

About Westwood Professional Services, Inc. (Westwood)

Westwood is a leading multi-disciplined AEC industry professional services provider for national wind energy, solar energy, power delivery, private development, and public infrastructure projects. Westwood was established in 1972 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Through a focus on its people, culture, and clients, Westwood has quickly expanded to serve clients across the nation from multiple U.S. offices. View more Westwood facts.

Awards

In 2021, Westwood placed #4 and #21 respectively on Zweig Group's national Hot Firms' and Best Firms to Work for Lists, and received two 2nd place awards for Zweig's Marketing Excellence. Westwood also ranked consistently higher four years in a row on the Engineering News Record (ENR) list as a leading design firm in the country. The firm consistently ranks on industry top 25 lists and receives recognition for its involvement on award-winning projects nationwide.

