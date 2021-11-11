TCL Honors Its Sustainability Commitments, Surpasses 100 Million Pounds In Recycled Electronics

CORONA, Calif., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL®, one of the world's best-selling consumer electronics brands and leading technology companies, today announced the continuation of its successful TCL Take-Back Tour to strengthen its award-winning recycling program that has now surpassed 100 Million recycled pounds of electronics. The company is once again hosting free and convenient take-back events in key markets of the United States to raise awareness for America Recycles Day (November 15). Winning Gold-Tier EPA Sustainability awards for the third consecutive year and receiving the first-ever Special Sustainability Leadership Award from the EPA for its innovative efforts to keep electronics recycling solutions safe and accessible during the COVID-19 pandemic, TCL continues to build its reputation as a sustainability leader.

(PRNewsfoto/TCL)

On November 13, the weekend before America Recycles Day, TCL will bring its nationwide TCL Take-Back Tour with free electronics recycling events to Columbus, OH. The following weekend, on November 20, TCL's Take Back Tour will land in Ann Arbor, MI. TCL has joined forces with Electronic Manufacturers Recycling Management Company (MRM), along with other local partners, to provide a convenient way to recycle consumer electronics items responsibly. Using a safe method pioneered during the pandemic to maintain social distancing, participants can simply reserve a time online for one of the drive-through events, drop-off, and go.

"TCL is thrilled to continue its TCL Take-Back Tour in support of America Recycles Day to honor its EPA commitment to raise consumer awareness of the benefits of electronics recycling. We raised the bar last year achieving 30 million pounds of recycled electronics, and together with our committed recycling partners we will once again exceed that mark in 2021," said Jonathan King, Vice President of Corporate and Legal Affairs for TCL. "As a longtime leader in the consumer electronics industry, TCL will continue to improve recycling options for consumers, implement programs for underserved communities, enhance energy efficiency, and raise consumer awareness. Providing quality, meaningful experiences for our customers while doing our part to contribute to sustaining our environment will always be our goal."

Since 2014, the leaders at TCL North America committed to creating a high-performing diverse culture that allows the company to have a successful business they can feel good about. TCL Cares is the "guiding hand," a simple set of rules that all decisions are filtered through:

#TCLcares for our users. It is our responsibility to add joy and simplification to their lives by innovating and advancing technology.

#TCLcares for our employees. It is our commitment to provide an environment that embraces diversity, excellence, learning, and laughter.

#TCLcares for the communities we serve. We are all one and we are committed to find ways to give back and make a positive impact.

#TCLcares for our environment. We have an obligation to minimize our footprint on the planet our users and employees call home.

For more information on the TCL Take-Back Tour events, please visit TCL's website. To learn how to recycle in your area, visit TCL's sustainability website with its intuitive interactive map that links to important state events and information.

