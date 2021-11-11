Leidos awarded $76 million Office of Child Support Enforcement contract

RESTON, Va., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE:LDOS), a FORTUNE® 500 science and technology leader, was recently awarded a new prime contract to continue supporting the Office of Child Support Enforcement (OCSE) within the Department of Health and Human Services, Administration of Children and Families. The single award contract has a maximum value of $76 million and a period of performance of approximately five years if all options are exercised. Work will primarily be performed in Maryland.

"It's a privilege to continue supporting the Office of Child Support Enforcement's work to encourage parental responsibility and support for children," said Liz Porter, Leidos Health Group president. "Our expert team looks forward to providing OCSE with innovative and modernized solutions to enhance their capabilities to ensure that children across the country receive the support they need and deserve."

Through this contract, Leidos will continue to support OCSE's Federal Parent Locater Service (FPLS) with operations and maintenance, continuation of system development and enhancement, data center operations and a disaster recovery center. The FPLS is a national computer matching system that obtains address and employer information, as well as data on child support cases, compares them and returns matches to the appropriate states. This helps state and local child support enforcement agencies locate non-custodial parents and putative fathers for the purposes of establishing custody and visitation rights, establishing and enforcing child support obligations, investigating parental kidnapping, and processing adoption or foster care cases.

Leidos has held a contract to support OCSE since 1996.

