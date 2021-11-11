DDN Launches AI Innovation Lab with NVIDIA

CHATSWORTH, Calif., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DDN®, the global leader in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and multi-cloud data management solutions, today announced that it has joined with NVIDIA to establish an AI Innovation Lab in Singapore to drive innovation and accelerate the deployment of AI-based solutions for enterprises.

DDN is a premier provider of Artificial Intelligence and Data Management software and hardware solutions enabling Intelligent Infrastructure. (PRNewsfoto/DataDirect Networks (DDN))

The AI Innovation Lab will provide customers and partners the necessary infrastructure and tools to build AI-led solutions at scale. With the best-in-class computing, networking and storage infrastructure provided by the lab, enterprises will be able to build, test and optimize AI models.

The lab will be powered by DDN's A3I® AI400X ™ systems to provide unmatched performance, optimal efficiency and flexible growth when used with NVIDIA DGX™ systems . DDN's AI400X systems have been deployed to deliver the robust and high-performance storage for NVIDIA Selene, the world's sixth most powerful supercomputer. DDN systems are certified by NVIDIA for scalable NVIDIA DGX™ POD ™ and NVIDIA DGX™ SuperPOD ™ configurations, and offer storage infrastructure optimized to meet the demands of evolving AI workloads.

"As a trusted data storage solutions provider, we are excited to collaborate with NVIDIA to deliver Intelligent Infrastructure to enterprises locally to develop, test and deploy rich AI solutions at scale," said Atul Vidwansa, general manager for India & S.E. Asia, DDN. "This further demonstrates our commitment to empowering customers and partners to drive AI-powered innovations as quickly as possible."

"The AI Innovation Lab will focus on enabling customers to innovate and develop industry-specific AI solutions to help customers and partners to co-create proof of concepts, innovate and test production-ready solutions in the lab," said Dennis Ang, director of the Enterprise Business for the SEA and ANZ region at NVIDIA. "With DDN and NVIDIA's powerful technologies, organizations can access world-class computing and storage infrastructure to fast track a broad range of AI and data science initiatives."

DDN at NVIDIA GTC 2021

Dr. James Coomer will lead a conversation at NVIDIA GTC 2021 entitled, "AI Data is Big Business: AI Leaders Tell Their Data Stories" with AI innovators across commercial and research organizations centered on the business impact of building world-class AI supercomputers with a strong focus on data.

In "Making it Big: Maximizing Success with Accelerated Data for Real-World AI," Sven Oehme, chief technical officer, and Kurt Kuckein, vice president of Marketing, will discuss how data moves within an AI supercomputer and why conventional storage introduces limitations that can seriously impact your whole environment's efficiency.

Both presentations are available in DDN's booth #A31679.

About DDN

DDN is the world's largest private data storage company and the leading provider of intelligent technology and infrastructure solutions for Enterprise At Scale, AI and analytics, HPC, government and academia customers. Through its DDN and Tintri divisions the company delivers AI, Data Management software and hardware solutions, and unified analytics frameworks to solve complex business challenges for data-intensive, global organizations. DDN provides its enterprise customers with the most flexible, efficient and reliable data storage solutions for on-premises and multi-cloud environments at any scale. Over the last two decades, DDN has established itself as the data management provider of choice for over 11,000 enterprises, government, and public-sector customers, including many of the world's leading financial services firms, life science organizations, manufacturing and energy companies, research facilities, and web and cloud service providers.

For more information, visit ddn.com , follow us on twitter: @ddn_limitless, or call 1-800-837-2298.

Contact:

Press Relations at DDN

pr@ddn.com

Walt & Company, on behalf of DDN

Sharon Sumrit, 408.369.7200 x2981

ddn@walt.com

©2021 All rights reserved. DDN, A3I, and AI400X are trademarks owned by DataDirect Networks. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DataDirect Networks (DDN)