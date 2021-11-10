Zype Wins 2021 NAB Show Product of the Year Award

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zype, a leading provider of streaming video infrastructure, announced today that its Playout 2.0 is a Best New Streaming Technology winner in the 2021 NAB Show Product of the Year Awards. This official awards program recognizes the most significant and promising new products and technologies showcased by corporate partners of NAB Show.

Zype Playout 2.0 represents a new generation of live-linear streaming capabilities that make it possible for anyone to curate a range of content types and formats into a singular linear channel and distribute it to consumer-facing endpoints. Users of Zype Playout 2.0 easily build and monetize linear TV channels through the drag-and-drop programming of live and on-demand videos lowering the time, cost and expertise required to grow viewership on OTT, FAST, mobile and social video platforms.

NAB Show Product of the Year Award Winners were selected by a panel of industry experts in 16 categories and announced in a live awards ceremony on NAB Amplify on November 3. To be eligible for an award, nominated products had to come from companies scheduled to exhibit in either the 2020 or 2021 NAB Show and are delivered within the 2021 calendar year.

"Nominees like Zype are revolutionizing the way people experience media and entertainment," said NAB Executive Vice President of Conventions and Business Operations Chris Brown. "The 2021 NAB Show Product of the Year Awards highlight the best of what's new and celebrates the breakthroughs and advancements within the content industry."

"Zype Playout 2.0 delivers one of the most flexible virtual live-linear playout solutions to increase consumer engagement for video-centric brands," said Ed Laczynski, CEO Zype. "This recognition from NAB as a Product of the Year Award supports our mission to connect the world's streaming video and viewers through an API-first infrastructure for video."

About Zype:

Zype is the infrastructure for digital video, providing a cloud-based platform to manage and distribute enterprise-grade video across web, mobile, TV, and social media. Offering both developer-friendly tools such as customizable APIs as well as turnkey solutions for automated publishing, Zype's SaaS enables video creators, publishers or distributors to quickly build, launch and manage superior video products at scale. With a wide ecosystem of video connectors and technology partners and an award-winning support team, Zype's customers confidently increase reach, engagement and monetization by delivering premium entertainment experiences. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in New York, Zype is a privately held company with over 300 customers worldwide. www.zype.com .

The 2021 NAB Show Awards Online:

https://nabshow.com/2022/news-releases/nab-announces-winners-of-annual-product-of-the-year-awards/

About NAB Show

NAB Show, held April 23–27, 2022, in Las Vegas, encompasses media, entertainment and technology and is the ultimate marketplace for those seeking to create superior audio and video experiences. From creation to consumption, across multiple platforms, NAB Show is where global visionaries convene to bring content to life in new and exciting ways. For complete details, visit www.nabshow.com .

About NAB

The National Association of Broadcasters is the premier advocacy association for America's broadcasters. NAB advances radio and television interests in legislative, regulatory and public affairs. Through advocacy, education and innovation, NAB enables broadcasters to best serve their communities, strengthen their businesses and seize new opportunities in the digital age. Learn more at www.nab.org .

Contact:

Guy Murrel

Catapult for Zype

gmurrel@catapultpr-ir.com

(303) 581-7760

