HITEC Recognizes Rosa Ramos-Kwok, Managing Director, JPMorgan Chase & Co., as Estrella Award Recipient During the HITEC Awards Ceremony

CHICAGO, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HITEC will recognize Rosa Ramos-Kwok, Managing Director of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Vice Chair of the HITEC Board of Directors , as the 2021 Estrella Award recipient. Ms. Ramos-Kwok will be recognized with this prestigious award during the HITEC Awards Ceremony December 2.

(PRNewsfoto/Hispanic IT Executive Council)

The Estrella Award recognizes an individual whose leadership, integrity and dedication have contributed to the advancement of technology. Demonstrating excellence in all aspects of their global career, while serving as a role-model for "rising stars." Previous recipients of the Estrella Award have included Nina Vaca , Miriam Hernandez-Kakol , Eddy Cue , Maria Martinez and Thaddeus Arroyo , Ramon Baez and Guillermo Diaz, Jr.

"HITEC is proud to recognize Rosa Ramos-Kwok as this year's Estrella Award recipient. Rosa has been a tech trailblazer in financial services, breaking barriers and holding the door open for others who continue to follow her lead," HITEC President Omar Duque said. "She is a true example of drive, integrity and compassion and we're proud to celebrate her and her leadership."

Rosa Ramos-Kwok joined JPMorgan Chase & Co in 2018 and is currently a Managing Director in Global Technology. Previously, Ramos-Kwok held roles at Bank of America where she was a Senior Executive and Global Wholesale Bank Chief Technology Officer. Ramos-Kwok was also the Morgan Stanley Global head of Enterprise Production Management as well as the Americas regional head of Enterprise Infrastructure. During her 20+ year tenure at Morgan Stanley, Ramos-Kwok joined as a trainee and rose through the ranks to become Managing Director. She held roles in Application Development, Infrastructure Management, Production Management and Technology Risk Management. Ramos-Kwok has received numerous accolades throughout her career including recognition as one of the Top 10 Female Engineers in the U.S. by Business Insider, among the top 50 Latinas in Corporate America by the Association of Latino Professionals for America (ALPFA), was inducted into the HITEC Hall of Fame as one of the top 100 U.S. based Hispanics in technology in 2021 and named to the ALPFA Most Powerful Latina inaugural Hall of Fame this year.

"It is quite an honor to have Rosa as our Estrella this year," said HITEC Chairman, Guillermo Diaz, Jr. "She has been the ejemplo of an Estrella as long as I have known her and I am humbled to have her as a key partner as Vice Chair of the Board of Directors of HITEC. What really differentiates Rosa is that she always remembers where she came from, those that helped her along the path of her great success in her professional and personal life, but even more importantly to pull up the next generation of leaders. Rosa is truly an Estrella!"

"Thank you, HITEC, for recognizing me with this award!" stated Ramos-Kwok. "I am sincerely grateful and humbled to be recognized by an organization that provides a platform for Hispanics in Technology to be celebrated and seen. I share this award with the individuals who have helped me along my career journey as well as the 'rising stars' who I have had the privilege to mentor. Being a part of the HITEC familia continues to be one of the joys of my career!"

HITEC is the premier global executive leadership organization of senior business and technology executives. Part of the organization's mission is to celebrate and increase Hispanic representation, building stronger technology and executive leaders in the diversity-challenged technology industry.

About HITEC

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE HITEC