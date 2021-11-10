Guidehouse Insights Estimates Global Market Revenue for Healthy Building Technologies in Commercial Buildings to Reach Approximately $70 Billion in 2030

Despite growth during the coronavirus pandemic, financial and logistical barriers are limiting investment in the market

BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from Guidehouse Insights examines the global market for healthy buildings hardware in commercial buildings, HVAC, lighting, and touchless access, and provides global market estimates through 2030.

The COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically changed commercial building operations, making occupant health and indoor air quality (IAQ) a focus of building management. COVID-19 assurance and healthy buildings are a key part of workplace reentry and the management of hybrid work models. According to a new report from Guidehouse Insights, global market revenue for healthy building technologies in commercial buildings is expected to grow to about $69.9 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%.

"The coronavirus pandemic and its ongoing uncertainties have radically changed the market outlook for healthy buildings investments," says Daniel Talero, research analyst with Guidehouse Insights. "Various factors are driving the market for these applications, including buyer and vendor emphasis on IAQ and comfort, property market economics, and investor pressure and regulatory support."

Although the market for healthy buildings solutions is growing, several financial and logistical barriers are also limiting investment. These include secondary operational costs, added building owner liability, technical uncertainty, and market fragmentation, according to the report.

The report, Healthy Buildings Hardware for the Post-COVID Era, examines the global market for healthy buildings hardware in commercial buildings, HVAC, lighting, and touchless access. The study analyzes market issues such as drivers and barriers associated with these technologies. Global market estimates for spending, segmented by technology, vertical, construction type, and region, extend through 2030. An executive summary of the report is available for free download on the Guidehouse Insights website.

* The information contained in this press release concerning the report, Healthy Buildings Hardware for the Post-COVID Era, is a summary and reflects the current expectations of Guidehouse Insights based on market data and trend analysis. Market predictions and expectations are inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from those contained in this press release or the report. Please refer to the full report for a complete understanding of the assumptions underlying the report's conclusions and the methodologies used to create the report. Neither Guidehouse Insights nor Guidehouse undertakes any obligation to update any of the information contained in this press release or the report.

