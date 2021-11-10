CMA CGM Group supports thousands of Americans across the country with Thanksgiving food donations - 12,000 turkeys to be donated and distributed in Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., Nashville, Wilmington, Houston, Savannah, and Norfolk.

NORFOLK, Va., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The CMA CGM Group, a world leader in shipping and logistics, today announced several Thanksgiving initiatives to support Americans, including the donation of 12,000 large turkeys (18 to 20 lbs. each) and over a thousand meals to help make celebrating the holidays possible for more than 130,000 Americans*.

Distributing turkeys across the nation to those in need

Turkey distributions will begin on Saturday, Nov. 13 in Los Angeles (Cal.). The distributions will continue the following week in Nashville (Tenn.) and Wilmington (De.) on Friday, Nov. 19; Houston (Texas) on Saturday, Nov. 20; and Savannah (Ga.) on Tuesday, Nov. 23, all of which have been heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and/or natural disasters.

The Group also plans to provide turkeys to U.S. troops and their families on Wednesday, Nov. 17 (near Washington, D.C.) and will hold a turkey distribution on Saturday, Nov. 20 along with hot meals on Sunday, Nov. 21 in Norfolk (Va.), where CMA CGM's U.S. headquarters is located.

A charitable initiative supported by the entire CMA CGM Group family

Turkeys donated in Houston are being coordinated through both CMA CGM and Group subsidiary CEVA Logistics, who is also providing U.S. ground transportation for all distributions. APL, the Group subsidiary dedicated to serving the U.S. government and its military, is participating in both the Nashville distribution and the USO Turkeys for Troops program in Washington D.C.

Strategic partnerships designed to ensure successful outreach

Various local charitable organizations helping coordinate turkey distributions include Second Harvest Foodbank in Nashville; Families Helping Families Houston; the Salvation Army in Los Angeles, Wilmington, and Norfolk; Savannah Feed the Hungry; and the USO. Port partners assisting with turkey distributions include Georgia Port Authority and the Port of Los Angeles. In Norfolk, the Port of Virginia and CMA CGM are jointly sponsoring and working with the Salvation Army to distribute hot meals the Sunday before Thanksgiving.

Deeply committed to serving America

CMA CGM's Thanksgiving initiative, called Giving Across America, is part of the company's continued commitment to the United States. Earlier in the year, CMA CGM announced it was bringing 400 more jobs to Virginia and recently provided critical supplies, including large refrigerated containers with generator sets, to Louisiana communities impacted by Hurricane Ida. The company has also held several other sustainability initiatives this year such as recycling old electronics to provide phone cards for U.S. soldiers deployed overseas and the recent launch of an initiative to restore 5.5 million oysters to the Chesapeake Bay.

Ed Aldridge, President of CMA CGM and American President Lines North America, stated, "The CMA CGM Group is committed to finding BETTER WAYS to serve our communities. The past year and a half has been extremely difficult for families all across the country. We are grateful that we can help Americans who need support this holiday season by providing a Thanksgiving staple: the turkey."

*Statistic based on average number of Thanksgiving dinner guests per household (11) from Financial Times, November 2019, How I Learnt to Love Thanksgiving, https://www.ft.com/content/ad5ac488-046a-11ea-a958-5e9b7282cbd1. At approximately 1.25 pounds per servings, an 18- to 20-pound turkey provides an average of 15 protein servings per bird (180,000 servings for 12,000 turkeys).

