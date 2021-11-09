Mars Wrigley Brings Better Moments And More Smiles To Fans This Holiday Season With A First Ever Digital Snowball Fight For All, Brought To You By The M&M'S® Brand

NEWARK, N.J., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The M&M'S® brand is dedicated to creating a world where we all belong, so to celebrate the highly anticipated M&M'S® White Chocolate Pretzel Snowballs landing on store shelves, today, the M&M'S brand announced its first-ever digital snowball fight helping fans across the country get in the holiday spirit.

Get your snowballs ready. M&M’S new and festive social media sweepstakes gives fans a chance to win a year’s supply of the new, limited-edition M&M’S White Chocolate Pretzel Snowballs!

To join in on the fun, fans can check out the White Chocolate Pretzel Snowballs posts on M&M'S Instagram or Twitter beginning on November 9 and "hit" their friends with a digital snowball by commenting on the post and tagging a friend. Consumers who are "tagged" can also enter the sweepstakes by "throwing a snowball" back at their friend or "hitting" someone new by tagging them on the posts.

The national sweepstakes will run through Sunday, November 28, and six participants who commented on the post and tagged a friend will be selected at random to win a $500 gift card, an exclusive first taste of upcoming M&M'S product, and a year's supply of the new, limited-edition M&M'S White Chocolate Pretzel Snowballs.

"Perfect for holiday candy bowls, cookie baking, gingerbread house decorating, and more, our seasonal innovations help to deliver better moments with friends and family," said Tanya Berman, Seasonal Marketing for Mars Wrigley. "This year, our digital snowball fight offers a way for everyone to get in on the fun and make each other's season a little bit brighter."

Created exclusively for the 2021 holiday season, M&M'S White Chocolate Pretzel Snowballs are the perfect balance of salty and sweet. Combining a rich, white chocolate shell with a crunchy, pretzel-filled center the M&M'S variety is currently available at retailers nationwide and on MMS.com in a Single (1.14 oz.), Share Size (2.83 oz.) and Laydown Bag (7.44 oz.).

For more information on the M&M'S White Chocolate Pretzel Snowballs National Sweepstakes and full contest rules please visit M&M'S on Twitter and Instagram. For more information on the White Chocolate Pretzel Snowballs visit mms.com.

