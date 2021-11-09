HPIL Holding (HPIL) Announces that World Gaming Group will launch Its First Mobile Game App "SANTA RUN"

VANCOUVER, B.C., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HPIL Holding (the "Company") (OTC: HPIL) is pleased to announce that its subsidiary World Gaming Group will be launching one of its many games in development "SANTA RUN". A mobile game app with many fun elements for all ages within the app with players able to win great prizes. Santa Run is a holiday themed endless runner game, where consumers play against friends and others to challenge for the highest score and win great prizes.

"We think that with the approach we took to building this game it could rival the type of revenue in the Billions of dollars that were and are still being generated by the game 'CANDY CRUSH'," said Stephen Brown CEO. https://www.businessofapps.com/data/candy-crush-statistics/



Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (The "Act"). In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "pleased," "plan," "confident that," "believe," "expect," or "intend to," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Act and are subject to the safe harbor created by the Act. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and actual results could differ materially from those expressed in any of the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, market conditions, general acceptance of the Company's products and technologies, competitive factors, the ability to successfully complete additional financings and other risks described in the Company's SEC reports and filing.

